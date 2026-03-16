4,335 flights cancelled by Indian airlines during West Asia crisis: Ram Mohan Naidu

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said 4,335 Indian flights were cancelled due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. Naidu also said that there was no reason for the airlines to operate when an airspace itself is closed. (ANI picture)

In a response to CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P, who sought the number of flight operations cancelled after February 28, Naidu said, “Regarding the cancellations that have happened because of airspace closure in West Asia, Indian carriers have cancelled up to 4,335 flights and foreign carriers have cancelled up to 1,187 flights so far.”

“During this crisis, the safety of the operations is the topmost priority,” he added.

Naidu also said that there was no reason for the airlines to operate when an airspace itself is closed.

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“With constant communication with the air regulators in those specific countries, we have had 24x7 communication with them and whenever there was a slot available for us to operate, we have operated,” the minister said.

He also spoke on the number of people who repatriated from the conflict areas.

“Almost 2,19,780 people have travelled during this crisis time also and we have ensured safe operations because our Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), our aviation department, everyone is in thorough collaboration with the authorities there.”

“Right now, there is still some airspace which is still closed and we are trying to do our best to facilitate them”, he said.

“The airspace has to be open and it has to be safe to travel, only then can we have the regular travel in place,” he concluded.

Indian airlines have been announcing flight operations daily due to the fluctuating situation in West Asia.

On Monday, Dubai airport temporarily shut down, after which the Air India group announced the cancellation of all its flights to or from Dubai for the day. The airline group was scheduled to operate 48 flights on Monday, including a few ad-hoc flights to Dubai.