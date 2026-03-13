2 Indians killed, 10 injured in attack in Oman's Muscat, says govt

Two Indian nationals were killed and 10 others injured in an attack in Muscat, the government said on Friday, amid rising tensions across the Gulf region as US-Israel and Iran exchanged fires for the 14th straight day. The Al Mirani Fort and traditional houses are surrounded by mountains, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, the ministry of external afffairs confirmed the casualties and said several Indian nationals were among those injured in the incident.

“An incident happened in Sohar city in Muscat today there was an attack and in this incident, two Indian nationals have died," said Aseem R Mahajan, Assistance Secretary, Gulf. Track Dubai Abu Dhabi news live

“We express our deepest condolences to their families," he added.

According to the MEA, five of the injured Indians have already been discharged from hospital, while the remaining five are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said none of the injured are reported to be in serious condition.

Drone incident reported in Sohar province Earlier on Friday, Al Jazeera reported citing state-run Oman News Agency that two people were killed after drones fell in the Sohar province, however there nationalities were not immediately confirmed.

Quoting a security source, the report that one drone struck the Al-Awahi Industrial Area, killing two foreign nationals and injuring several others. Another drone reportedly landed in an open area without causing casualties. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the report added.

Earlier this week, state media in Oman also reported drone strikes on fuel tanks at the Port of Salalah.

Monitoring Indian seafarers in Gulf region, says MEA Amid the heightened security concerns in the region, officials said India is closely monitoring the safety of Indian seafarers working on vessels operating in Gulf waters.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha from the shipping ministry said that 24 Indian-flagged vessels carrying 677 Indian seafarers are currently operating west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

He added that three Indian-flagged vessels remain to the east of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, carrying 76 Indian seafarers. One oil tanker, Jag Prakash, left the area on Thursday.

Across the wider Gulf region, about 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently working on merchant and offshore vessels. Sinha said the Directorate General of Shipping remains in constant contact with them through their respective engagement agencies.