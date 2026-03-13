Iran's new supreme leader ‘is wounded, likely disfigured,’ says US war secretary Pete Hegseth

United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is “wounded and likely disfigured,” a day after the cleric issued a written statement vowing to continue the war. Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei "is wounded and likely disfigured": US defence secretary Pete Hegseth Speaking on Friday, Hegseth said, “We know the new so-called (not-so) Supreme Leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one actually, but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement.” “Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. Why a written statement? I think you know why. His father's dead. He's scared. He's injured. He's on the run. And he lacks legitimacy. It's a mess for them. Who's in charge? Iran may not even know,” the war secretary added.

Also Read | Iran ‘about to surrender’: Trump told G7 ahead of Mojtaba Khamenei's 1st remarks, says report Hegseth also criticised the message issued by the Iranian leader, saying, “He called for unity. Apparently, killing tens of thousands of protesters is his kind of unity.” Expanding on his remarks, Hegseth said the Iranian leadership sees the United States and Israel as closely aligned against it. “Looking up, the IRGC and Iranian regime see only two things on the side of the aircraft: the Stars and Stripes and the Star of David,” he said. Calling it “the evil regime’s worst nightmare.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had earlier told Fox News that Mojtaba Khamenei was “damaged” and that “he’s probably alive in some form.” Also Read | Iran's President, top leaders join march in Tehran as bombs fall: ‘Trump does not understand us’ The comments came a day after Mojtaba Khamenei released a written message pledging to continue the war amid escalating tensions in the region. The statement was issued on Thursday and marked the cleric’s public message after assuming Iran’s top post following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli strike.