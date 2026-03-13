Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: Drone debris falls on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai; fears grow for Louvre Abu Dhabi safety
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: The situation in UAE and other Gulf countries continues to simmer for nearly two weeks now amid the US-Iran war. Multiple drones and missiles were intercepted in UAE on Thursday with a drone also falling in Dubai's Al Badaa area.
- 20 Mins agoBloomberg gives option to staff in Dubai, Gulf region to temporarily leave the region
- 28 Mins agoBangladesh emigrants group says workers in ‘devastating condition’
- 34 Mins agoFears grow for Louvre pieces in Abu Dhabi
- 44 Mins agoQatar Airways announces over 140 flights from March 14 to 17
- 52 Mins agoUAE to allow entry of residents with expired visas amid US-Iran war
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoQatar condemns Israeli attacks in Lebanon
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoMassive fire near Bahrain airport
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoAir raid sirens blare in Bahrain
- 1 Hr 16 Mins ago26 drones, 10 missiles intercepted in UAE in one day
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones amid Iran's sustained attacks on US facilities in the region, while a drone also fell in Dubai's Al Badaa area and also on a building facade on Sheikh Zayed Road. Meanwhile, air raid sirens blared early on Friday morning in Bahrain, hours after a massive fire erupted near airport in Bahrain following Iran drone strikes on fuel tanks. As sirens were activated across Bahrain, the interior ministry asked people to take shelter and remain calm. This comes amid simmering tensions in the region as US-Iran war continues for almost two weeks now....Read More
Qatar on Friday condemned the Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon which left 15 people, including five children, dead. Nine people were killed in an Israeli strike on a village in southern Lebanon, while six others were killed in two other Israeli strikes on separate towns in southern Lebanon on Thursday. “The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, considering them a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Here are the top point of Middle East war:
- The UAE on Thursday intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones amid Iran's sustained attacks on US facilities in the region.
- A drone debris fell Dubai's Al Badaa area and the debris fell falls on building facade on Sheikh Zayed Road.
- Fearing Iran attacks, some companies have already evacuated their offices in Dubai's financial district as Iran threatened to target economic establishments linked to the US and Israel. On Wednesday, US banking giant Citi, consultancies Deloitte and PwC, as well as other firms closed their offices or told employees to leave, mainly in Dubai's financial district, AFP reported.
- Bloomberg has also told its staff in Dubai and the Gulf that they can temporarily move out of the region and work remotely, Reuters reported quoting Bloomberg spokesperson.
- Among major European banks, HSBC and Standard Chartered are most exposed to the conflict in the Middle East, potentially pressuring earnings, J.P. Morgan cautioned on Thursday.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: Bloomberg gives option to staff in Dubai, Gulf region to temporarily leave the region
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: Amid the raging war in the Middle East, Bloomberg has told its staff in Dubai and the Gulf that they can temporarily move out of the region, Reuters reported quoting Bloomberg spokesperson.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: Bangladesh emigrants group says workers in ‘devastating condition’
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: The Bangladesh workers iin Gulf countries are in a devastating condition, chairperson and co-founder of the WARBE Development Foundation (Welfare Association for the Rights of Bangladeshi Emigrants), Syed Saiful Haque, told ANI. "Bangladeshi workers are now in a very devastating situation in the Gulf countries. Particularly, about four Bangladeshi workers have already died, and more than 12 or 13 are injured... They cannot go out of their residence... More than 12 million workers are working in different countries, but out of that, 70-80% are in the Gulf countries," Haque was quoted as saying.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: Fears grow for Louvre pieces in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: The impact of the Middle East war has raised concerns over the safety of masterpieces on loan from France to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which is the famed museum's only foreign branch. The museum, which opened in the United Arab Emirates in 2017, has so far escaped damage from nearly 1,800 Iranian drone and missile strikes launched since the conflict erupted on February 28. The Louvre Abu Dhabi museum -- which remains open -- said the safety of its visitors, staff and collections remains its "top priority".
via Reuters
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: Qatar Airways announces over 140 flights from March 14 to 17
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: As US-Iran war and its fallout in the Gulf region continues to disrupt normal flight operations, Qatar Airways on Friday announced over 140 flights from March 14 to 17 to ‘support affected passengers’. “Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority allowing limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways plans to operate select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by the disruption,” it said. Check the flight details here
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: UAE to allow entry of residents with expired visas amid US-Iran war
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in the UAE has announced that that residents with expired visas will be allowed to return till March 31. It added that there will be no need to apply for a new entry permit.
Middle East conflict live: Qatar condemns Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Middle East conflict live: Qatar on Friday strongly condemned Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon after at least 15 people, including five children, were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday. “The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, considering them a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Middle East conflict live: Massive fire near Bahrain airport
Middle East conflict live: A massive fire erupted near Bahrain's airport on Thursday night as Iran drone hit fuel tanks in the area. Visuals showed huge flames erupting from the spot as firefighters tried to control the blaze.
Middle East conflict live: Air raid sirens blare in Bahrain
Middle East conflict live: Air raid sirens blared early on Friday morning in Bahrain, hours after a massive fire erupted near airport in Bahrain following Iran drone strikes on fuel tanks. As sirens were activated across Bahrain, the interior ministry asked people to take shelter and remain calm.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: 26 drones, 10 missiles intercepted in UAE in one day
Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: The UAE on Thursday intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones as Iran continues to pound US facilities on the region.