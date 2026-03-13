Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: Drone debris falls on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai; fears grow for Louvre Abu Dhabi safety

Live

Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: Debris lies on the sidewalk at the Address Creek Harbour hotel after it was hit by a drone strike overnight in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Dubai Abu Dhabi news live: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones amid Iran's sustained attacks on US facilities in the region, while a drone also fell in Dubai's Al Badaa area and also on a building facade on Sheikh Zayed Road. Meanwhile, air raid sirens blared early on Friday morning in Bahrain, hours after a massive fire erupted near airport in Bahrain following Iran drone strikes on fuel tanks. As sirens were activated across Bahrain, the interior ministry asked people to take shelter and remain calm. This comes amid simmering tensions in the region as US-Iran war continues for almost two weeks now. Qatar on Friday condemned the Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon which left 15 people, including five children, dead. Nine people were killed in an Israeli strike on a village in southern Lebanon, while six others were killed in two other Israeli strikes on separate towns in southern Lebanon on Thursday. “The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, considering them a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement. Here are the top point of Middle East war: The UAE on Thursday intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones amid Iran's sustained attacks on US facilities in the region.

A drone debris fell Dubai's Al Badaa area and the debris fell falls on building facade on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Fearing Iran attacks, some companies have already evacuated their offices in Dubai's financial district as Iran threatened to target economic establishments linked to the US and Israel. On Wednesday, US banking giant Citi, consultancies Deloitte and PwC, as well as other firms closed their offices or told employees to leave, mainly in Dubai's financial district, AFP reported.

Bloomberg has also told its staff in Dubai and the Gulf that they can temporarily move out of the region and work remotely, Reuters reported quoting Bloomberg spokesperson.

Among major European banks, HSBC and Standard Chartered are most exposed to the conflict in the Middle East, potentially pressuring earnings, J.P. Morgan cautioned on Thursday. ...Read More

