PM Modi's aircraft en route to Israel becomes world's most tracked flight

According to Flightradar24 data recorded at 4 pm on Wednesday, as many as 9,225 users were actively tracking the flight at that moment.

The aircraft, India One, was seen passing over Saudi Arabian airspace en route to Tel Aviv.

PM Narendra Modi’s aircraft has emerged as the most tracked flight globally on Flightradar24, drawing intense public attention as it landed in Israel on Wednesday.

“India One is flying to Israel today and is currently passing over Saudi Arabia. On board is India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Flightradar24 posted on X.

PM Modi's Israel visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv at around 4:15 pm (IST) on Wednesday, beginning his two-day state visit to Israel. He had departed earlier in the day at around 9 am, completing a six-hour flight that, according to Flightradar24.

The visit marks PM Modi’s second trip to Israel during his 10-year tenure as India’s prime minister. His previous visit took place in 2017.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold a brief meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will then proceed to the Knesset for a special session.

With this engagement, Modi will become the first Indian leader to address the Israeli parliament. His speech follows addresses by other global leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei. After the session, the leaders are expected to attend a private dinner.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and will also call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Modi and Netanyahu are expected to review the significant progress achieved under the India–Israel Strategic Partnership. Discussions will focus on expanding cooperation across key areas, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.