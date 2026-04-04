Trump's 48-hour warning to Iran as Hormuz Strait 'deadline' nears: 'Before all Hell...'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran has 48 hours to make a deal with the US or the American military will unleash ‘hell’. He was apparently referring to April 6 deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz. US loses jets (Bloomberg)

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” Trump said on Truth Social platform.

Trump had threatened Iran on March 21 to "obliterate" its power plants, beginning with the country's biggest one if it fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by April 6.

Two days later, he said "very good and productive conversations" were being held with Iranian authorities, and that he had postponed any strikes on power plants for five days.

‘We're in a war’ Trump's latest remark comes as Iran downed at least two American fighter jets, including an F-15E over the Iranian territory, with one pilot still missing.

In his first reaction to jets getting downed, Trump ruled out the possibility of the downing affecting negotiations.

When asked whether the downing of the jets would affect ongoing negotiations, Trump told NBC News: “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in a war.”

Iran's military is also said to have downed a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf, with the US media saying the pilot of the plane was rescued.

Iran's parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf, meanwhile, mocked the Trump administration, saying the "war they started has now been downgraded from 'regime change' to 'Hey! Can anyone find our pilots?'"

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had issued warning to Iran and urged the Islamic Republic to come to a deal with Washington as he announced the news of US-Israeli attack on the B1 Bridge in Iran's Karaj area.

Trump has swung between casting diplomatic efforts as productive, and threatening further destruction, including on civilian and energy infrastructure.

He has threatened to target Iran’s energy facilities and water desalination plants if Hormuz remains shut.

However, Iran has remained defiant, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying strikes on civilian structures “will not compel Iranians to surrender.”