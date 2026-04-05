Oman-Iran hold talks to ensure smooth transit through Strait of Hormuz

Oman and Iran on Sunday held talks to discuss easing the flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman's foreign ministry said that the meeting was attended by specialists from both sides and was held at the level of deputy ministers in the foreign ministries of the two countries. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat, Oman, on February 6, before the beginning of the Middle East conflict (Reuters file)

“The meeting discussed possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the circumstances currently prevailing in the region,” the ministry wrote.

It also said that during the meeting, experts from both sides presented a number of visions and proposals that will be studied.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping chokepoint, has been effectively closed since the beginning of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Iran drafting proposal to ‘monitor’ Hormuz Earlier this week, Iranian news agency IRNA reported that Iran is drafting a proposal with Oman to ‘monitor’the Strait of Hormuz. The agency quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, an Iranian diplomat, who said that the proposal was "intended to facilitate and ensure safe passage and provide better services to ships passing through this route."

While the official did not make it clear what the proposal would mean, he said that navigation encounters serious problems during ‘an act of aggression.’ Gharibabadi also added that the country is currently at war and one cannot expect pre-war rules to govern wartime conditions.

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Trump's April 6 deadline nears The recent talks between Iran and Oman come at a time when US President Donald Trump has warned of unleashing ‘hell’ if Tehran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump went all out against Iran, threatening to attack its power plant and bridges. In an expletive-laden social media post, the US President wrote: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell."

A day earlier, Trump gave a renewed warning to Iran, threatening the country to open the passage within 48 hours. "Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In response, Iran's central military command rejected the ultimatum, with General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi saying Trump's threat was a "helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action". He warned that "the gates of hell will open for you".