Who are Karmelo Anthony's parents? What we know about his family after Austin Metcalf murder verdict

Karmelo Anthony has been found guilty of murder in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet. As the verdict sinks in, many are turning their attention to the family behind the now-convicted teenager. Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murder. (GoFundMe)

Who are Karmelo Anthony's parents? Karmelo's mother is Kayla Hayes and his father is Drew Anthony, according to Distractify. Drew was previously a General Sales Manager at Pegasus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, though his current employment is not listed publicly. Kayla is a stay-at-home mom who tends to keep a lower profile.

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By all appearances, the Anthonys look like a typical family. Karmelo has several siblings and the family's social media showed a comfortable life like vacations, a lavish home and expensive cars, per Distractify. Three years before the incident, they had relocated to North Texas. “Three years ago, my family moved to North Texas, searching for a better life,” Kayla said in a press interview after Karmelo's arrest, she described their family as loving and said they had provided their children with opportunities to succeed.

The emotional toll of the trial on the family was visible in court. On Monday, Anthony's parents were summoned into the courtroom for a private visit with their son during a two-hour delay. His mother came out of the courtroom alone and sobbing and had to be escorted to the restroom by security. His father followed shortly after, also in tears. It was not clear what was said during the private meeting, Daily Mail reported.

What happened at the Track Meet and the verdict On April 2, 2025, a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas turned deadly. Karmelo Anthony who was 17 at that time, fatally stabbed fellow athlete Austin Metcalf, also 17, after a confrontation in the stadium bleachers. The trouble started when Anthony sat under the Memorial High School team tent. Metcalf and others repeatedly asked him to leave. As things got heated, Anthony reached into a bag and said, “Touch me and see what happens.” Metcalf then pushed Anthony and witnesses say Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, according to CNN.

When police took Anthony into custody, he raised his hands and said, “I was protecting myself.” He then asked officers, “Is he going to be OK?” per USA Today. He was arrested that same day and was formally indicted by a grand jury on June 24, 2025, on a murder charge.

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The nearly weeklong trial drew national attention. Prosecutor Bill Wirskye argued Anthony provoked the fight and attacked an unarmed victim without justification. “This is not self-defense, folks. It's murder plain and simple,” Wirskye told jurors. “You don't get to meet a shove with a stab, especially if you provoke the shove,” he added.

Defense attorney Mike Howard argued Anthony acted out of fear in a split second. “Texas law does not require that you wait until you get hit,” Howard said. “In that split second of chaos, you must put yourself in his shoes.” Anthony chose not to take the stand, per CNN.

Today, the jury rejected the self-defense argument and found Anthony guilty. When the verdict was read out, his lawyer had an arm around him. As news of the guilty verdict spread, there were wails of grief from the crowd, “This isn't real!”, per CNN. Anthony now faces up to life in prison.