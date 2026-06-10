Karmelo Anthony verdict update: Austin Metcalf stabber found guilty of murder; sentencing details

The jury was to announce the final verdict at 2:05pm CDT or 3:05pm ET, but CBS News and Fox News reported that the jury had reached a verdict.

The case was heard by a 12-person jury in Collin County and presided over by Judge John Roach Jr. Anthony has been charged with murder for the April 2, 2025 death of the 17-year-old Metcalf at the stadium in the suburb of Frisco.

The jury in the Karmelo Anthony case has reached a verdict in the trial over the stabbing of Austin Metcalf during a track meet last year in Frisco, Texas . Anthony was found guilty of murder as per reports.

Karmelo Anthony trial: What happened The arguments in the Karmelo Anthony trial saw Collin County District Attorney Bill Wirskye state that he'd provoked the confrontation. Anthony was accused of provoking the confrontation, bringing a hidden knife to the track meet, and launching an unjustified ‘sneak attack’ on the unarmed victim.

“You don't get to meet a shove with a stab, especially if you provoke the shove,” jurors were reportedly told.

Also Read | Karmelo Anthony trial: Witnesses reveal Austin Metcalf’s heartbreaking last words before death

Defense attorney Mike Howard countered that Anthony had acted out of a ‘split second of fear and chaos’, after he was confronted and pushed by Metcalf, who was much larger. He maintained that the stabbing was an act of self defense.

Anthony and Metcalf attended different schools. Many students testified that Metcalf, after ordering Anthony to leave his team's tent, scoffed before the accused pulled a knife out of the bag. One witness recalled saying “You don’t have anything in that backpack. It’s Frisco.” Others competing in the meet testified that when Metcalf told Anthony that he needed to move, the latter reached into his bag and said “Touch me and see what happens,” as per a police report.

One witness told jurors that Anthony was ‘distraught’ after the stabbing.

Jurors were allowed to consider charges of murder or manslaughter. Anthony can get a maximum sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison since he has been convicted of murder. If convicted of manslaughter it would have been a two to 20 years in prison sentence.

What next for Karmelo Anthony? Prison details Anthony is likely to be escorted to chambers and then to jail as per the Fox News report on his verdict. While it is not known which jail Anthony will go to, it will be one operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). He was being held at the Collin County Jail in McKinney during his trial.

Anthony will first go to a TDCJ operated intake and diagnostic center from the local county jail, before he's sent to prison.

Parents of both Metcalf and Anthony had said they were good students and had plans to go to college.

(With AP inputs)