Nolan Wells case: Timeline of disappearance and death as we revisit key events

The investigation into the death of Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old college football player from Mississippi, remains active more than a week after his body was recovered near Horn Island. Where is Nolan Wells, Mississippi teen last seen on Horn Island? All we know (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

Authorities are reconstructing Wells' final hours while examining witness statements, photographs and videos from the Fourth of July trip that ended in tragedy. His family, meanwhile, continues to call for transparency and an independent review of the case.

Investigators have not announced a cause or manner of death. The Jackson County Coroner's Office said toxicology results and the state medical examiner's findings are still pending. Officials have also requested original, unedited photos and videos from Horn Island, particularly any showing alleged altercations or Wells himself.

Wells was last seen there on July 4.

Read more: Nolan Wells pool party photo: Attorney Ben Crump under fire for spreading ‘unverified information’ & ‘false narratives’

Timeline: From holiday trip to missing person case July 3: According to investigators, Wells, an Ocean Springs High School graduate who had recently enrolled at Southwest Mississippi Community College, spent July 3 with his family before leaving for a Fourth of July boating trip with friends. His parents said he was expected to return after the holiday and begin football training soon afterwards.

July 4: Wells travelled by boat to Horn Island, a federally protected barrier island about 10 miles off Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Family members said the group had visited the island before and considered it a familiar destination.

However, Wells did not return to the mainland with his friends. His family received a phone call from one of the group around 11 pm and reported him missing later that night.

July 5: Wells' parents travelled to the island while the Jackson County Sheriff's Department launched a search with assistance from the US Coast Guard and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. Volunteer groups, including the United Cajun Navy, also joined the effort.

During the search, Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, said his cellphone had been recovered but contained no photos or videos from the holiday. She described that absence as unusual because her son frequently documented outings with friends.

Read more: Nolan Wells’ parents ‘desperately’ urge public to help find answers, ‘We need to know what happened…’

July 6: The search ended on July 6 when authorities recovered a body matching Wells' description near the shoreline. Coroner Bruce Lynd said there were no immediate signs of physical trauma, but an autopsy and toxicology testing were ordered because of the body's condition.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said witnesses suggested Wells stayed on the island expecting another ride back. His family has disputed that explanation, saying it was unlike him to separate from the group.

The sheriff declared that "no foul play was suspected" in Wells' demise.

July 7: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced he would represent Wells' family. The family has also commissioned an independent autopsy, with Crump saying they wanted a medical examiner with no ties to Mississippi authorities.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton has joined the family's calls for answers, while former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick funded the independent autopsy and filmmaker Tyler Perry agreed to cover funeral expenses.

July 8: Many social media users focused on photographs from the trip in which Wells appeared to be the only Black member of the group.

On July 8, the sheriff's office acknowledged the rumors on social media, but stated that "investigators are working to establish the facts through eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, and other reliable information." He speculated accidental death by drowning.

July 10: During a press conference, Wonsley expressed her discomfort with the sheriff's initial remarks and demanded transparency. Rev. Al Sharpton told reporters that important elements of the case "do not make sense," but he does not rule out race as a factor in the Wells' death.

July 11: Results from a private, independent autopsy are anticipated soon, Crump stated.