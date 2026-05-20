Candace Owens vs Victor Marx heats up on show amid row over Corby Hall; watch videos

Podcaster Candace Owens had Victor Marx, a candidate for the Governor of Colorado post, on her show on Tuesday. This came after Marx had recently blamed Owens, on a video he released on X, for giving Corby Hall a platform. Victor Marx appeared on Candace Owens' show after blaming the podcaster for giving a platform to the likes of Corby Hall, who he claimed wanted to kill him. (X/@victormarx, Facebook/Candace Owens) Marx alleged that Hall wanted to kill him. “I hate having to make this video…Last night we got contacted about this individual Corby Hall, who's been doing all these radio shows, including Candace,” Marx had said in the video. Hall, who hails from Texas, had his own criticisms of Marx. He shared a post which said “Victor Marx is running for Governor of Colorado and admits to half the truth: he “attempted” to bring guns to Haiti, a hostile nation.” Also Read | Kentucky 4th district: Thomas Massie hits back at Trump as primary polls heat up; Candace Owens lends surprising support Amid this, Owens got Marx on her show and proceeded to ask him a set of questions. Videos from the episode have been widely shared online. Here's all you need to know. Candace Owens v Victor Marx: All you need to know In one of the videos, Marx asked for Owens' ‘apology’. The podcast host said clearly that she would not apologize, calling out Marx as ‘arrogant’.

Marx, meanwhile, called Owens an ‘internet bully’ and claimed she was not accustomed to having someone on her show hold her ‘feet to the fire’. The podcaster replied clearly that not only was Marx's assessment wrong, but he also seemed ‘all over the place’. In another video, Owens told Marx “There's a lot of things you say that I don't believe.” She went to raise questions about claims Marx had made about beheading ‘a cat when you were 3’ and wearing ‘a cat head.’

In another part of the interview, Owens asked Marx about a deleted post on Charlie Kirk's assassination. Marx had reportedly declared Kirk dead before the confirmation came from President Donald Trump, following the fatal shooting in September 2025 at the Utah Valley University.

Owens noted that people would have questions about Marx's source of information since he had put out an early post on Charlie Kirk's death and deleted it as well. She also asked him about his closeness to Erika Kirk, at which time, Marx replied that his ‘bride’ was close to the current Turning Point USA CEO. The podcaster also asked Marx about his thoughts on Gaza. “It has turned into a genocide,” he replied.