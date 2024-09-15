Meet Sunita Williams' husband, Michael, who practices Hinduism, is a federal marshal, former helicopter captain, more

Sunita Williams, the celebrated NASA astronaut, may find herself stranded in space for another six months due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner which made a trip back alone. While the situation is undoubtedly concerning, her husband, Michael, seems surprisingly calm. Michael has expressed confidence in Sunita's ability to deal with the situation, noting that "it is her happy space.” Meet Sunita Williams' husband, Michael(Pic- Twitter (X))

The couple has been married for over two decades, and while Michael's public profile is relatively low, his role in Sunita's life has been instrumental. Here’s everything to know.

Who is Sunita Williams’ husband Michael J Williams?

Michael J. Williams, Sunita Williams' husband, is a federal Marshal. He serves in the U.S. Marshals Service. Michael's role is to uphold the law and protect the judiciary. While his profession may seem worlds away from his wife's space adventure, Michael's time flying helicopters has definitely taught him a lot about taking risks, sticking to rules, and the excitement of discovering new places.

Also read: NASA’s Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore voting from Space via orbiter ballots: Here’s how

The love story of Sunita and Michael J Williams

While Sunita Williams' name is famous for space exploration and Indian-American achievements, there's another side of her life story which is as interesting as her career. Sunita's love story began in a rather unconventional setting: the military.

Before joining NASA, Sunita served in the military, where she flew helicopters. It was during this time that she met Michael. In 1987, the couple met at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Their initial connection was based on camaraderie and shared experiences, but their friendship soon blossomed into romance.

What are Sunita and her husband’s religious beliefs?

Michael J. Williams reportedly practices Hinduism and supports his wife’s beliefs. Sunita Williams took a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the International Space Station in 2006. Again, in 2012, she brought along a symbol of Om, a small painting of Lord Shiva and a copy of the Upanishads. She also became the first non-Indian citizen of Indian descent to be honoured with the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vishwa Pratibha Award by the World Gujarati Society.

Also read: JD Vance’s wild post on Dayton immigrants cooking cats slammed by officials: ‘Just chicken, you weirdo,’ say residents

The wedding and personal life

Sunita and Michael's wedding was a private affair, attended by their closest loved ones. The couple keeps their family life relatively low-key, but some details have emerged over the years. While they don't have biological children together, back in 2012 Williams reportedly expressed a desire to adopt a girl from Ahmedabad, India.

They also had their beloved pet Jack Russell terrier, Gorby. Gorby even made appearances alongside Sunita on the television show "Dog Whisperer" on the National Geographic Channel. Apart from Gorby, Williams has three more pets including Gunner, Bailey and Rotor.