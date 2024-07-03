Rahul Gandhi's fresh ‘Hinduism’ jibe at BJP after Gujarat Congress office attacked

After his remark on Hinduism caused an uproar in the Parliament, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took a similar jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday after the party office in Gujarat was vandalised allegedly by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. (Sansad TV)

Rahul Gandhi, in an X post, said that the attack on the Gujarat Congress office was a “cowardly act”, and the incident only proved his point about the ruling BJP, expressing confidence that the INDIA alliance will emerge victorious in the state in the next assembly elections.

The Congress leader also reiterated his remarks on Hinduism that sparked a controversy, saying that the people of BJP who spread violence do not understand the basic principles of the religion.

“The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. The people of BJP who spread violence and hatred do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism,” the Raebareli MP posted on X.

“The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson. I am saying it again - INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!” he added.

Following Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the Parliament, the Congress office in Ahmedabad was vandalised in protest. Party spokesperson Hemang Raval said that an FIR has been filed regarding the same, and alleged that the vandalism was carried out by Bajrang Dal and VHP.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress also clashed outside the party office on Tuesday evening, with stones being pelted at the building. BJP workers demanded that Gandhi apologise for his remarks in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha and accused the BJP and RSS of spreading violence and hate in the name of Hinduism. Pointing to the Treasury Benches, he said that “those who call themselves Hindus… are engaged in violence and hate.”

When NDA MPs raised objections on calling the entire Hindu society violent, Rahul Gandhi clarified, “Narendra Modi is not the entire Hindu society. The BJP is not the entire Hindu society. The RSS is not the entire Hindu society… The BJP has not taken any contract… All are Hindus here.”