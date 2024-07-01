I was attacked on orders of PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique of the Narendra Modi-led government over what he described as a decade-long systematic attack on the Constitution and the foundational idea of India by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, replying on Motion Of Thanks To President's Address.

"I am feeling good that BJP leaders are uttering the word 'Constitution' every 2-3 minutes," Gandhi noted, with a hint of irony. “For the last 10 years, there has been a systematic attack on the Constitution, on the idea of India, and on anybody who resisted the ideas being proposed by the BJP, who resisted the dilution of the Constitution.”

"Many of us were personally attacked. In fact, some of our leaders are still in jail. Not only the opposition, who resisted the idea of concentration of power, of concentration of wealth, of oppression of the poor, Dalits, minorities, and tribals were crushed. People were put in jail, people were threatened, and I myself was attacked by order of the Government of India, by order obviously of the Prime Minister of India," he added.

