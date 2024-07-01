Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Houses set to witness stormy debates over NEET, deputy speaker

MPs in the Lok Sabha on the fifth day of the special session, on Friday. (ANI)

The second week of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence today, July 1, after being adjourned on Friday amid tussle between NDA and INDIA bloc leaders. It is expected that today's Parliament debate will see a stormy discussion regarding the NEET row as well as the Agnipath scheme. The opposition members are also likely to attack NDA over inflations rates and unemployment in India.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is set to initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The Motion will be seconded by first term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj.

The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate and the prime minister is likely to reply on Wednesday.

Earlier, INDIA bloc leaders asserted that they will call for a protest in the Parliament on Monday, demanding a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak issue after the same was dismissed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday.

Opposition INDIA bloc members forced adjournment in the Lok Sabha on Friday, when the House was to take up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, demanding a dedicated discussion on the NEET issue.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha session on Friday was adjourned it witnesses vociferous protests during the debate with the opposition demanding a discussion on the NEET row and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge trooping into the Well of the House to join fellow members.