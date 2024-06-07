One dead, two injured in high-speed crash on Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai: One person died and two others sustained injuries in an accident on Palm Beach Road on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the accident was caused when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed. HT Image

According to the police, Karan Ravindra Gharat, 23, a resident of Panvel, was driving the Honda City car with two passengers, identified as Sushant Narayan Thakur, 32, and Rahul Hanumant Pawar, 32. As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the NRI Coastal police, reckless driving caused the vehicle to fly almost 60 meters away from the road before crash landing over the divider.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“It appears that due to speeding, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Before toppling onto the divider, the vehicle crashed into trees as well,” said a police officer.

The police have booked the driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving. While Thakur sustained minor injuries, the other passenger, Pawar, died on the spot. The case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt), and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“To ascertain whether it’s a case of drunken driving, blood samples of the driver have been sent for testing. The relatives were not aware of where they all were going. Since one person has died, one is unconscious, and the third is not in a state to give any statement, we have to wait for recording statements,” added the police officer.