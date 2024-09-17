Ryan Routh's neighbour says suspect's family was ‘weird,' kept ‘a whole live horse’ in the house: ‘I could see the guns’

A neighbour of would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh has described the suspect’s family as “weird” while talking to reporters outside her home next to Routh’s former North Carolina residence. The Secret Service spotted the 58-year-old while he was hiding at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items. Donald Trump was golfing at the venue. Ryan Routh's neighbour says suspect's family was ‘weird' (Photo by AFPTV / AFP)

Routh fled in a car after the Secret Service opened fire at him. He was later arrested.

‘But I could see the guns and stuff and all’

Now, a neighbour who had known Routh for about 18 years before he moved to Hawaii and left his Greensboro home has opened up about the suspect. “He had a horse in the house. I mean, a whole live horse in the house. But I could see the guns and stuff and all. They were … oh, I mean, kind of weird. But they didn’t bother me. I didn’t bother them,” Kim Mungo said, according to Fox News.

“I told all my friends because they didn’t believe me,” Mungo added.

Routh briefly appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday, September 16, where he seemed mostly emotionless and was shackled in a blue jumpsuit. Presiding over the bench is US Magistrate Judge Ryon McCabe.

“It’s just crazy to me. He was a good guy. He was sweet,” Mungo said, adding that “his daughter was like” her daughter. She claimed that she would drive Routh’s daughter to school “sometimes.”

Mungo claimed that the family never really expressed strong political views. According to civil court records, Routh’s daughter lived with her father “full time” after the suspect and his former wife divorced in 2003. Their son, on the other hand, lived with Routh’s ex-wife. A neighbour said that Routh’s ex-wife lives with her more recent husband at present.

Routh has been charged by federal authorities with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. More charges may follow.