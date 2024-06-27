Bill and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer announces pregnancy in adorable post

Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda French Gates’ eldest daughter, Jennifer, is pregnant. She is expecting her second baby with her husband, Nayel Nassar. Bill and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer announces pregnancy (jenngatesnassar/Instagram)

In an Instagram post, Jennifer debuted her baby bump. The photo features her one-year-old daughter, and is captioned, “Leila, being promoted to big sister”. She tagged Nassar in the caption.

Melinda commented on the post, congratulating the couple, saying, “I couldn’t be more excited for you, Nayel, and Leila! Love you”.

Melinda and Bill welcomed Jennifer in 1996. They later gave birth to son Rory in 1999, and daughter Phoebe in 2002.

Jennifer welcomed Leila in March 2023. She shared the news on an Instagram post, captioning it, “sending love from our healthy little family”.

Jennifer and Nayel tied the knot in 2021. Jennifer was a medical school student at the time.

Last week, Jennifer’s sibling Phoebe got her human biology degree from Stanford University. She recently also confirmed that she is dating Paul McCartney’s grandson Arthur Donald.

Rory has mostly stayed out of the public eye. Last month, he reportedly attended a White House State Dinner with his mother.