Karnataka government likely to invite Barack Obama for Congress centenary event at Belgaum

The Karnataka government confirmed that they have plans to invite former United States of America (USA) President Barack Obama to upcoming Congress Centenary event at Belgaum. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will personally write a letter to Obama and invite him to attend as a chief guest to the event. Former U.S. President Barack Obama. (REUTERS)

While speaking to reporters, Karnataka law minister HK Patil said, “We are planning to invite Obama for Congress Centenary event during winter legislature at Suvarna Soudha in Belgaum. We are also planning to conduct photo exhibitions and installation of memorial pillar during the event.”

Why Barack Obama?

In 1924, the National Congress session was held at Belgaum under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. 100 years later, the Congress party wants Barack Obama, who said that he carries Gandhi's influence in his life, to attend the event. “As a youngster, I had studied his writings and he gave a voice to my deepest instincts,” the former US president wrote about Mahatma Gandhi in his book titled, ‘A promised land.’

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government will also consult the Karnataka Gandhi Memorial Fund and some other experts to organise the event in a memorable manner.

It was speculated earlier that Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar had plans to meet Barack Obama during his recent US trip and personally invite the former US president. However, Shivakumar denied speculations and said that it was his personal trip.

DK Shivakumar earlier clarified, “Regarding my upcoming visit to the United States of America, I would like to dispel the ongoing rumours- my visit is purely for personal reasons and is in no way related to any political motive, nor is it due to any political invitation. I request everyone to kindly refrain from indulging in any kind of conjecture.”