Bengaluru techies walk back home after getting stuck in traffic for more than 2 hours at Electronic City flyover. Video

It is just another day in Bengaluru traffic but this time the chaos was in south east part of the city. The traffic piled up on Wednesday evening at Bengaluru’s electronic city and thousands of residents got stuck for hours between the stream of vehicles. A few techies decided to step out of company provided vehicles and walk back home as the traffic did not seem to be moving.

On Wednesday evening, another round of heavy rain battered Bengaluru and it led to waterlogging in several areas. The Bengaluru traffic police closed down one side electronics city flyover due to waterlogging. In an announcement, cops said, “Electronic city flyover - incoming to city only - is closed due to waterlogging at Roopena Agrahara. Outgoing is as usual.”

Commuters frustrated

A user expressed frustration on X and wrote, “Completely Jammed from past 1.5 hrs in the #electroniccity flyover. I must have reached my home now which is 30kms away. Logged out at 5:20 and we are still stuck! We can see most of the employees of various companies frustrated and starting to walk.”

Another user wrote, “Complete chaos!! In this situation, if there is a medical emergency then there is no chance of survival. Electronic City flyover towards Madiwala is almost completely jammed. Vehicles were not moving at all, moving almost 2.30hrs for just 2 km.”

A third user said, “Yesterday it was Yelahanka, Hennur then Horamavu Agara and today it's Silkboard, Electronic city Flyover.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government had already advised private companies to allow employees to work from home as there could be traffic snarls on October 23.