Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dolphins star Raheem Mostert’s wife Devon exposes Kamala Harris' ‘lies’, warns voting for her means voting for a 'war'

ByShweta Kukreti
Oct 30, 2024 07:43 PM IST

Devon Mostert, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's wife, claimed that backing Kamala Harris in the 2024 White House race would be a “vote for war.”

Devon Mostert, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's wife, claimed that backing US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 White House race would be a “vote for war.”

Blasting Biden-Harris administration, Devon Moster accused them of not acknowledging the fallen American soldiers. (X)
Blasting Biden-Harris administration, Devon Moster accused them of not acknowledging the fallen American soldiers. (X)

In an elaborate Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, Mostert posted snippets of former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard's speech at Trump's event in Madison Square Garden.

Offering her opinion, she stated that an attack is going to occur on America. “It’s not a matter or [sic] if… it’s a matter of when. AS HEARTBREAKING AS THAT IS (and I pray every day it doesn’t)… but it’s only a matter of a time. And a draft WILL happen.”

The mother of three asked American moms, “Who do you want as Commander-in-Chief?”

Devon Moster says world forum won't take Harris ‘seriously’

Blasting Biden-Harris administration, she accused them of not acknowledging the fallen American soldiers. She called the US withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover “horrific”.

Mostert went on to target the Democratic contender, mentioning that “Kamala said during the debate, ‘there is no one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world – the first time this century.’ – THAT’S A LIE'.”

She concluded her post saying, “a vote for Kamala is a vote for war,” claiming that nobody on international forum is “going to take HER seriously.”

Tulsi Gabbard tears into Kamala Harris, lauds Trump

Tulsi Gabbard, a recent party switcher and registered Republican, stated in the video that Mostert shared that the presidential election is a battle between war and peace.

According to Gabbard, a vote for Harris means a “vote for Dick Cheney, a vote for more war, likely World War III and nuclear war.”

In contrast, she hailed Trump, saying voting for him means supporting a man who has already shown that he has the strength to stand up and advocate for peace and who intends to put an end to wars.

Mostert later shared a follow-up Instagram story post in which she was seen waiting in line for early voting and later wearing a jumper with the phrase “I Voted” printed on it.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //