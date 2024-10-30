Elon Musk makes shocking admission about his plans after Trump's victory

Elon Musk has made a shocking admission about his plans should Donald Trump be reelected. The Tesla CEO recently acknowledged that he is aware that the former president's policies would lead to an economic crash. However, it is all worth it, according to the tech billionaire. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Elon Musk�speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Elon Musk makes shocking admission about his plans after Trump's win

Replying to a tweet by right-wing influencer @FischerKing64 on X, formerly Twitter, the SpaceX founder admitted that markets would initially collapse following the GOP nominee's victory. “Sounds about right,” Musk wrote in response to FischerKing's claim that an economic crash is all part of the plan of a Trump presidency.

“If Trump succeeds in forcing through mass deportations, combined with Elon hacking away at the government, firing people and reducing the deficit - there will be an initial severe overreaction in the economy - this economy propped up with debt (generating asset bubbles) and artificially suppressed wages (as a result of illegal immigration),” wrote the influencer, who boasts 173.5K followers on X.

“Markets will tumble. But when the storm passes and everyone realizes we are on sounder footing, there will be a rapid recovery to a healthier, sustainable economy. History could be made in the coming two years,” FischerKing added. The alarming conversation comes just days ahead of the November election. Musk, who endorsed the former president earlier this year, has been a constant in the Trump-Vance campaign rallies of late.

Throughout his campaign, the GOP nominee has argued that the Biden administration has allowed “illegals” including “murderers” into the country. In criticism of his rival party, Trump has promised that he would launch mass deportations to combat the increasing crimes committed at the hands of illegal migrants. However, according to FischerKing's statement, this could lead to a falling economy, with Trump, backed by Musk, trying to rebuild the markets from the rubble.