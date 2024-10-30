Who is endorsing Kamala Harris for president? A list of media publications backing US vice president

With the US presidential election just days away, endorsements for both candidates are piling up. Despite Kamala Harris having an edge over Donald Trump in terms of support from media houses, several major US tabloids have refrained from endorsing either candidate in the November race. Top publications like The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and USA Today recently stirred the internet with their decision not to endorse any candidate. Here's a look at who is backing which nominee: This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, speaking at a campaign event Sept. 25, 2024, in Mint Hill, N.C., and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaking a campaign event Oct. 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo)(AP)

Media endorsements for 2024 US presidential election

In a striking contrast to the 2016 and 2020 elections, far fewer media houses have endorsed a candidate in this year's race. Harris has amassed more endorsements from news media publications than Trump. The major supporters of the Democratic nominee include The New York Times, Vogue, and Rolling Stone, while the top endorsements for the Republican nominee are Maxim and The New York Post. Below is the full list of news media endorsements for the 2024 US presidential election-

No endorsement

The publications which have not endorsed anyone are:

The Washington Post Minnesota Star Tribune Omaha World-Herald The Denver Post Kingsport Times-News Los Angeles Times Tampa Bay Times USA Today The Jerusalem Post Edwardsville Intelligencer

Kamala Harris

The Seattle Times Wisconsin State Journal The Dominion Post The Oregonian The New York Times Daily Herald The Day The Berkshire Eagle San Antonio Express-News The Boston Globe Times Union Newsday The Buffalo News Lincoln Journal Star The Daily Item The News & Observer El Nuevo Dia Harvest Magazine Vogue Kazoo The Source Rolling Stone The Republican The Everett Herald The Sun Chronicle The Nation Scientific American The New Yorker The Atlantic The Advocate Los Angeles Magazine San Diego Jewish World Yellow Scene Magazine The Guardian The Observer The Verge The Grio The Star-Ledger The Plain Dealer Las Vegas Sun Honolulu Star-Advertiser The Tribune-Democrat The Jersey Journal The Philadelphia Inquirer The Philadelphia Tribune The Press Democrat Houston Chronicle Connecticut Post Greenwich Time The Middletown Press The Hour Stamford Advocate The News-Times The Register Citizen New Haven Register

The vice president has an edge over her Republican rival, with 55 endorsements from major news media publications. However, it is far fewer than in previous elections, where in 2016, over 240 newspapers endorsed Hillary Clinton, with a mere 20 endorsing Trump. Meanwhile, in 2020, 14 newspapers endorsed Trump and 120 backed Joe Biden.

Donald Trump

The Washington Times Las Vegas Review-Journal St. Joseph News-Press Republican-American New York Post Maxim The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Jewish Press Tulsa Beacon The New York Sun New Boston Post

In addition to the news media publications, Trump has also received an endorsement from X, formerly Twitter. With Elon Musk in his corner, the former president has seen an increase in the rise of his campaign's social media presence. Recently, Pennsylvania state Senator John Fetterman emphasised the significance of the Tesla CEO's endorsement of Trump in the 2024 race.

“And now [Elon] Musk is joining him. I mean, to a lot of people, that’s Tony Stark. That’s the world’s richest guy. And he’s obviously, and undeniably, a brilliant guy, and he’s saying, Hey, that’s my guy for president. That’s going to really matter,” Fetterman told the New York Times on Sunday.