Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Who is endorsing Kamala Harris for president? A list of media publications backing US vice president

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 30, 2024 04:39 PM IST

The major supporters of Harris include The New York Times and Rolling Stone, while the top endorsements for Trump are Maxim and The New York Post.

With the US presidential election just days away, endorsements for both candidates are piling up. Despite Kamala Harris having an edge over Donald Trump in terms of support from media houses, several major US tabloids have refrained from endorsing either candidate in the November race. Top publications like The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and USA Today recently stirred the internet with their decision not to endorse any candidate. Here's a look at who is backing which nominee:

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, speaking at a campaign event Sept. 25, 2024, in Mint Hill, N.C., and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaking a campaign event Oct. 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo)(AP)
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, speaking at a campaign event Sept. 25, 2024, in Mint Hill, N.C., and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaking a campaign event Oct. 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo)(AP)

Media endorsements for 2024 US presidential election

In a striking contrast to the 2016 and 2020 elections, far fewer media houses have endorsed a candidate in this year's race. Harris has amassed more endorsements from news media publications than Trump. The major supporters of the Democratic nominee include The New York Times, Vogue, and Rolling Stone, while the top endorsements for the Republican nominee are Maxim and The New York Post. Below is the full list of news media endorsements for the 2024 US presidential election-

No endorsement

The publications which have not endorsed anyone are:

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Minnesota Star Tribune
  3. Omaha World-Herald
  4. The Denver Post
  5. Kingsport Times-News
  6. Los Angeles Times
  7. Tampa Bay Times
  8. USA Today
  9. The Jerusalem Post
  10. Edwardsville Intelligencer

Kamala Harris

  1. The Seattle Times
  2. Wisconsin State Journal
  3. The Dominion Post
  4. The Oregonian
  5. The New York Times
  6. Daily Herald
  7. The Day
  8. The Berkshire Eagle
  9. San Antonio Express-News
  10. The Boston Globe
  11. Times Union
  12. Newsday
  13. The Buffalo News
  14. Lincoln Journal Star
  15. The Daily Item
  16. The News & Observer
  17. El Nuevo Dia
  18. Harvest Magazine
  19. Vogue
  20. Kazoo
  21. The Source
  22. Rolling Stone
  23. The Republican
  24. The Everett Herald
  25. The Sun Chronicle
  26. The Nation
  27. Scientific American
  28. The New Yorker
  29. The Atlantic
  30. The Advocate
  31. Los Angeles Magazine
  32. San Diego Jewish World
  33. Yellow Scene Magazine
  34. The Guardian
  35. The Observer
  36. The Verge
  37. The Grio
  38. The Star-Ledger
  39. The Plain Dealer
  40. Las Vegas Sun
  41. Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  42. The Tribune-Democrat
  43. The Jersey Journal
  44. The Philadelphia Inquirer
  45. The Philadelphia Tribune
  46. The Press Democrat
  47. Houston Chronicle
  48. Connecticut Post
  49. Greenwich Time
  50. The Middletown Press
  51. The Hour
  52. Stamford Advocate
  53. The News-Times
  54. The Register Citizen
  55. New Haven Register

The vice president has an edge over her Republican rival, with 55 endorsements from major news media publications. However, it is far fewer than in previous elections, where in 2016, over 240 newspapers endorsed Hillary Clinton, with a mere 20 endorsing Trump. Meanwhile, in 2020, 14 newspapers endorsed Trump and 120 backed Joe Biden.

Donald Trump

  1. The Washington Times
  2. Las Vegas Review-Journal
  3. St. Joseph News-Press
  4. Republican-American
  5. New York Post
  6. Maxim
  7. The Santa Clarita Valley Signal
  8. The Jewish Press
  9. Tulsa Beacon
  10. The New York Sun
  11. New Boston Post

In addition to the news media publications, Trump has also received an endorsement from X, formerly Twitter. With Elon Musk in his corner, the former president has seen an increase in the rise of his campaign's social media presence. Recently, Pennsylvania state Senator John Fetterman emphasised the significance of the Tesla CEO's endorsement of Trump in the 2024 race.

“And now [Elon] Musk is joining him. I mean, to a lot of people, that’s Tony Stark. That’s the world’s richest guy. And he’s obviously, and undeniably, a brilliant guy, and he’s saying, Hey, that’s my guy for president. That’s going to really matter,” Fetterman told the New York Times on Sunday.

