Who is endorsing Kamala Harris for president? A list of media publications backing US vice president
The major supporters of Harris include The New York Times and Rolling Stone, while the top endorsements for Trump are Maxim and The New York Post.
With the US presidential election just days away, endorsements for both candidates are piling up. Despite Kamala Harris having an edge over Donald Trump in terms of support from media houses, several major US tabloids have refrained from endorsing either candidate in the November race. Top publications like The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and USA Today recently stirred the internet with their decision not to endorse any candidate. Here's a look at who is backing which nominee:
Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US Election
Media endorsements for 2024 US presidential election
In a striking contrast to the 2016 and 2020 elections, far fewer media houses have endorsed a candidate in this year's race. Harris has amassed more endorsements from news media publications than Trump. The major supporters of the Democratic nominee include The New York Times, Vogue, and Rolling Stone, while the top endorsements for the Republican nominee are Maxim and The New York Post. Below is the full list of news media endorsements for the 2024 US presidential election-
No endorsement
The publications which have not endorsed anyone are:
- The Washington Post
- Minnesota Star Tribune
- Omaha World-Herald
- The Denver Post
- Kingsport Times-News
- Los Angeles Times
- Tampa Bay Times
- USA Today
- The Jerusalem Post
- Edwardsville Intelligencer
HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha
Kamala Harris
- The Seattle Times
- Wisconsin State Journal
- The Dominion Post
- The Oregonian
- The New York Times
- Daily Herald
- The Day
- The Berkshire Eagle
- San Antonio Express-News
- The Boston Globe
- Times Union
- Newsday
- The Buffalo News
- Lincoln Journal Star
- The Daily Item
- The News & Observer
- El Nuevo Dia
- Harvest Magazine
- Vogue
- Kazoo
- The Source
- Rolling Stone
- The Republican
- The Everett Herald
- The Sun Chronicle
- The Nation
- Scientific American
- The New Yorker
- The Atlantic
- The Advocate
- Los Angeles Magazine
- San Diego Jewish World
- Yellow Scene Magazine
- The Guardian
- The Observer
- The Verge
- The Grio
- The Star-Ledger
- The Plain Dealer
- Las Vegas Sun
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser
- The Tribune-Democrat
- The Jersey Journal
- The Philadelphia Inquirer
- The Philadelphia Tribune
- The Press Democrat
- Houston Chronicle
- Connecticut Post
- Greenwich Time
- The Middletown Press
- The Hour
- Stamford Advocate
- The News-Times
- The Register Citizen
- New Haven Register
The vice president has an edge over her Republican rival, with 55 endorsements from major news media publications. However, it is far fewer than in previous elections, where in 2016, over 240 newspapers endorsed Hillary Clinton, with a mere 20 endorsing Trump. Meanwhile, in 2020, 14 newspapers endorsed Trump and 120 backed Joe Biden.
Donald Trump
- The Washington Times
- Las Vegas Review-Journal
- St. Joseph News-Press
- Republican-American
- New York Post
- Maxim
- The Santa Clarita Valley Signal
- The Jewish Press
- Tulsa Beacon
- The New York Sun
- New Boston Post
In addition to the news media publications, Trump has also received an endorsement from X, formerly Twitter. With Elon Musk in his corner, the former president has seen an increase in the rise of his campaign's social media presence. Recently, Pennsylvania state Senator John Fetterman emphasised the significance of the Tesla CEO's endorsement of Trump in the 2024 race.
“And now [Elon] Musk is joining him. I mean, to a lot of people, that’s Tony Stark. That’s the world’s richest guy. And he’s obviously, and undeniably, a brilliant guy, and he’s saying, Hey, that’s my guy for president. That’s going to really matter,” Fetterman told the New York Times on Sunday.