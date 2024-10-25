US news media endorsements for 2024 presidential race: New York Post backs Trump, NYT calls Harris ‘the only choice’

With Election Day nearing, US media houses are revealing their candidate picks for the 2024 presidential election. Compared to past elections, this year's race has seen fewer news media endorsements, with just 80 outlets backing Kamala Harris and less than 10 supporting Donald Trump, reported Fox News. The latest American tabloid to announce its candidate pick is New York Post, calling the GOP nominee the “right choice.” Former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York City, U.S. May 30, 2024 and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2024 in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz, Nathan Howard/File Photo(REUTERS)

US news media endorsements for 2024 presidential race

Out of the 80 endorsements for the Democratic nominee, a few of the notable ones include Winston-Salem Chronicle, New York Times, Boston Globe, The New Yorker, Denver Post, The Las Vegas Sun, Los Angeles Sentinel, Seattle Times, The Star-Ledger, Tennessee Tribune, Scientific American, and San Antonio Express. Meanwhile, media endorsements for Trump include New York Post, The Washington Times, and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Post's endorsement for Trump comes just weeks after New York Times declared its support for the vice president, calling her “the only patriotic choice for president.” “This unequivocal, dispiriting truth — Donald Trump is not fit to be president — should be enough for any voter who cares about the health of our country and the stability of our democracy to deny him re-election,” the outlet's board said.

Meanwhile, the New York Post editorial board noted, “Trump exhibits the same strength and vigor as he did in 2016, despite the unprecedented and disgraceful weaponization of the justice system against him, two assassination attempts and the all-too-familiar constant barrage of hysterical media attacks on him.” This year's media endorsements are far fewer than the 2020 election, with 14 newspapers supporting Trump and 120 endorsing Joe Biden.

Recently, the Los Angeles Times stirred controversy with its decision not to endorse either candidate in the November election. The outlet refrained from picking sides despite backing Barack Obama in 2008, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020. Mariel Garza, the chief of the LA Times editorial board, resigned on Wednesday after the owner blocked an endorsement for Harris.