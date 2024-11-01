Diwali celebrations in US: What Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, other leaders said

Diwali is being celebrated with grandeur in the United States. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris led the festivities ahead of the US Presidential elections scheduled for November 5. Temples and iconic landmarks across the country are lit up for the occasion. US President Joe Biden lights a lamp as First Lady Jill Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris look on during an event to celebrate Diwali at the White House in Washington on Monday. (PTI)

“This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light. The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible,” Joe Biden posted on X.

Earlier this week, Joe Biden hosted the largest Diwali event held at the White House, inviting around 600 prominent Indian Americans nationwide.

The White House Diwali event also honoured the contributions of Indian Americans to strengthening US-India relations. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event, highlighting Diwali’s significance and the valuable contributions of the Indian American community.

Meanwhile, in his Diwali greetings on Thursday, former president Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, condemned recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He pledged to strengthen ties with India and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend.

“Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength,” he said.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said.

“Also, Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil,” said the former president, who is in a close fight with Harris for the November 5 elections.

What US leaders said on Diwali

US Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris shared her Diwali wishes, acknowledging that people across the US and the world are lighting diyas to honour the triumph of good over evil.

“Tonight, we join more than 1 billion people across America and around the world lighting diyas and celebrating the fight for good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness,” Harris said in a post on X from her campaign trail.

Although Harris has hosted Diwali events at her residence for several years, she could not do so this year due to her campaign schedule.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken highlighted the significance of Diwali, noting that it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and the triumph of good over evil.

“It serves as a reminder of the ability of each and every one of us to bring more light into our communities. We celebrate alongside families and friends all around the world – including millions of people here in the United States – who are gathering together, sharing sweets, decorating homes, and lighting diyas,” he said.

Blinken also emphasised the importance of religious freedom, saying, “Reflecting on the strength that diversity brings our nation, we also take this occasion to reiterate the importance of freedom of religion or belief for all people everywhere.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz participated in Diwali celebrations at the Bharatiya Temple in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where he took part in a diya lighting ceremony and received a blessing.

“Happy Diwali to everyone. It's a privilege for me to be with you on this special day, a privilege to stand amongst you. You can feel the sense of community here. You can feel the sense of love. You can feel the sense that there is something bigger than all of us,” Walz said.

Walz praised the South Asian community, expressed support for Kamala Harris as “the next president of the United States,” and extended wishes for a peaceful Diwali. He also mentioned Harris’ plans to support South Asian American families and business owners.

Walz was welcomed by Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija, the first Asian American County Commissioner in Pennsylvania's history, along with Atul Sangal, a board member at the Bharatiya Temple, and Priest Sri Seshasai Rompicharla.

IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath shared a video featuring the White House military band playing "Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare" as part of Diwali celebrations.

In her post, she mentioned, “Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali.”

The video showed the White House adorned with marigold flowers, with many guests dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his Diwali greetings, saying, “Wishing everyone a bright and joyful Diwali filled with warmth and light!”