Taylor Swift shares 'friendly but extremely important reminder' to vote in US presidential election

Many fans were expecting Taylor Swift to appear during Kamala Harris’ final rally series in pivotal Pennsylvania, but that did not take place. Instead, the singer was spotted in the crowd of many supporting her beau at the Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Buccaneers showdown on election eve, November 4. However, the singer served an important reminder to her US fans to vote in her latest Instagram post. (Also read: Taylor Swift snubs Kamala Harris, prioritises boyfriend amid final campaign rally appearance rumours) US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

What Taylor said

In her latest post, Taylor announced the final leg of her smash-hit Eras Tour concert with a series of new pictures from her Indianapolis concert. In the caption, she began: “Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour. Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy… I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it. Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!!”

Then, she added: “And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote. (vote bank emoticon) There are only 9 shows left on The Eras Tour. I can’t believe we’re in single digits Next up: getting to finally see my beloved Canadian fans again!! See you for 6 shows in Toronto!”

More details

She had earlier endorsed Kamala Harris, right after the presidential debate. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she said.

The US presidential election 2024 is underway, with the results likely to be out on November 6.