Taylor Swift snubs Kamala Harris, prioritises boyfriend amid final campaign rally appearance rumours

While Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, among other celebrities, are leading Kamala Harris’ final rally series in pivotal Pennsylvania, Taylor Swift appears to have snubbed the Democratic leader after officially endorsing her hot on the heels of the presidential debate. Taylor Swift arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Grammy-winning superstar was heavily rumoured to attend the vice president’s final campaign rally ahead of Election Day. However, retracting her speculated special appearance from the political front, Swift slid back into romantic territory by prioritising her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, in Missouri. The “Love Story” crooner was one in the crowd of many supporting her beau at the Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Buccaneers showdown on election eve, November 4.

Also read | Rihanna breaks election silence, jokes about ‘sneaking’ into the polls and voting for…

Taylor Swift's election reminder

Nevertheless, the pop star didn't forget to issue an “extremely important reminder” about Election Day. Taking to her Instagram profile on Monday, she reflected on her record-breaking world tour that is slated to conclude soon."Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour. Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy… I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it. Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!!" she wrote on social media.

Following up with a reminder to vote for her 283+ million IG followers, she added, “Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!! And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote.”

While endorsing Harris, Taylor wrote on Instagram in September, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Taylor Swift skipped the Kamala Harris final rally despite stars aligning

After that, more artist-themed cues flowed into the Harris-Walz campaign as the Democratic team capitalised on the mega-pop star’s influence, with friendship bracelet sales popping up on the official website and other such things. With Texas-native Beyonce bringing star power to Harris's rally in Houston in late October, fans couldn’t help but wonder if Swift, having been born in the Keystone state, would also make her presence felt in Pennsylvania.

Read more | Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

The timing also perfectly matched her ongoing break from the Eras Tour, which recently welcomed Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, as an unexpected concertgoer. Videos circulating online have painted a different picture, with her being spotted at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend.