Republicans regain control of US senate on Election night

Republican victories in key states of West Virginia, Texas, and Ohio took the party to a majority of 51 and, after four years, brought it back to control of the US Senate, the Associated Press reported.

In Ohio, Republican Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno praised former president Donald Trump for his victory and vowed to help him advance his agenda in Washington. He also promised to work for those who did not vote for him. “We talked about wanting a red wave. I think what we have tonight is a red, white and blue wave,” Moreno said.

Born in Colombia's Bogota, Moreno moved with his family to the US at age 5 and gained American citizenship at age 18. He built his wealth as a luxury car dealer and blockchain entrepreneur.

Brown tried appealing to the working-class voters in Ohio and promised to make access to abortion among his top priorities. Morena labelled Brown as too liberal for a conservative state, equating him with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the border state of Texas, Senator Ted Cruz called his victory over Democrat Colin Allred a mandate for stricter border measures and vowed to strengthen border control measures along the US border with Mexico.

Cruz thanked Hispanic voters for their strong support. “Tonight, we are witnessing incredible results, especially with Hispanics across the state of Texas. And we are seeing, tonight, a generational change in South Texas. The results tonight, this decisive victory, should shake the Democratic establishment to its core,” Cruz said.

Republican control of the US Senate gives them a key role in approving any reforms towards taxation or appointments to the US Supreme Court. GOP said it also intends to chip away at President Joe Biden's climate change law, cut curbs on energy production and extend Trump's 2017 tax break to corporations. The party, however, remains divided over other budget issues and foreign policy, including military aid for Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

