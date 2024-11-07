Barron Trump adopts 'alpha pose' as Melania becomes Donald's most valuable ‘jewel in political crown’, but Ivanka lost…

Donald Trump's family stood behind him on the Florida stage when the GOP leader declared his historic win in the US 2024 presidential elections. Surrounded by his wife Melania, their son Barron and even Ivanka, who remained absent from his campaign, Trump also welcomed his VP JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance on the stage. Instead of Ivanka, Judi James noted, 18-year-old Barron is now appearing as “the anointed child,” as he marked an stunning appearance on stage with his parents, “adopting an alpha pose.”(AFP)

A body language specialist has now discussed Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner's somber demeanor on the Mar-a-Lago stage last night, along with her body language toward her dad.

While Ivanka was seen in a glitzy blue velvet pantsuit, her husband Jared was standing just beside her.

Judi James, a body language expert from the UK, claims that even though Ivanka was there to cherish her father's victory, the atmosphere of the last night was very different from when Trump celebrated his first victory in 2016.

Judi James weighs in on Ivanka, Melania and Barron's body language

In contrast to 2016 scenario, Ivanka appears to have lost her crown as one of Trump's most adored children.

Speaking to Daily Mail, James stated that Melania is now portrayed as Trump's most valuable possession and jewel in the political crown. “Her styling is corporate power-dressing and her poses are confident and strong.”

Lara Trump vs Ivanka Trump

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric, also stole the limelight at the event as she always seems to put herself in any picture with Trump while sporting a “look of victorious determination,” the expert said.

According to the last night analysis, James said, Ivanka's “non-verbal signals register detachment now,” which is particularly different from Lara's.

“She is no longer responding fully to everything her dad says, like Lara, her eye expression tended to look distanced and a little sad and she was noticeably not in tune with the audience and other friends and family when it came to applause.”

However, James observed that Ivanka seemed “more generous with her emotional reveals”, while Jared continued to appear “rigid.”

Hours before the election, Ivanka avoided discussing politics on her 43rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, she instead provided a list of 16 lessons she's learned so far.