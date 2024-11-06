Is Donald Trump eligible to run for president again in 2028 after his massive US win? Here's what 22nd Amendment says

Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 presidential election battle against US Vice President and Democratic rival Kamala Harris. He will takeover the Oval Office for next four years as the 47th president of America. After Grover Cleveland, he has become the second president in the US history to hold office for non-consecutive terms. Trump has earlier stated that he will not run for election again in 2028 if he loses.(REUTERS)

January will mark the start of the 78-year-old president-elect's second term, but is a third term conceivable? The answer is he cannot run for president again in 2028. Here's why

What does US Constitution's 22nd Amendment say

The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment forbids a president from holding office for more than two terms or eight years. The 22nd Amendment was passed and ratified by Congress on March 21, 1947, and on February 27, 1951, respectively.

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once.”

Trump has already completed his allotted time after being elected in 2016 and served till 2020. He will now serve a second term from 2024 to 2028.

Upon the conclusion of his second term, which will take place over the next four years, Trump will not be eligible to retake the office as his victory makes him the first president to hold office for two nonconsecutive terms in almost a century.

Earlier in an interview, Trump stated that he will not run for election again in 2028 if he loses. “No I don’t. I think that will be — that will be it. I don’t see that at all. Hopefully, we will be successful.”

How old will Trump be when his second term as president comes to a conclusion?

Trump will be 82 years old by the end of his second term, which is one year older than current President Joe Biden.

Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the race in July after his dismal debate performance and months of being attacked by Trump and other Republicans for being too old and unfit for the position.

President-elect Trump will take office in Washington, D.C., on January 20 following the certification of the election on January 6.