Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner hails Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, declares ‘Iran now fully exposed’

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has applauded Israel for escalating its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, urging the Jewish nation to “finish the job.” In a rare post on X, Kushner, the husband of Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka and a former White House adviser, rejected demands for a Gaza ceasefire deal and declared that Israel will “never get another chance” to destroy Hezbollah.(Reuters image)

The situation in Lebanon has grown more complex in the last several days as Israel aims at eliminating Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran and is a major supporter of Hamas, the militant Palestinian organization. Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes on civilian areas in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

“I have spent countless hours studying Hezbollah and there is not an expert on earth who thought that what Israel has done to decapitate and degrade them was possible,” Kushner said.

According to Kushner, Israel's attack is “significant” since “Iran is now fully exposed”. Despite having inadequate air defense systems, he stated their nuclear facilities have not been destroyed because Hezbollah “has been a loaded gun pointed at Israel”.

Hitting out at Iran, he stated that it has spent the last 40 years developing this capability as its deterrent.

Kushner further stated that Israel now has the chance to “neutralise” Hezbollah in the north after “largely neutralising” the threat posed by Hamas in Gaza.

He went on to add that those who are advocating for a ceasefire in the North are “wrong” as there is “no going back,” for Israel. “They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance.”

Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, and Kushner called it “the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough.”

The diplomatic agreements between Israel and a number of Arab nations were signed in September 2020 in an effort to reduce tensions and normalise their relations in the Middle East. The deal was brokered by Trump and Kushner.

Hezbollah ‘ready’ for Israel’s ground incursion: 'We will win'

Meanwhile, Naim Qassem, the deputy chief of Hezbollah, in his Monday address, stated that Israeli forces are killing and massacring civilians.

“The US is a partner with Israel, through unlimited military support – culturally, politically, financially.”

Stating that if Israel wants ground incursion, he declared that resistance forces are “prepared for that”. “We are prepared and ready. Israeli enemy will not achieve its goals.”

According to the deputy head of the organization, Hezbollah would not waver from its core objectives in spite of Israel's intention to sow discord and the group's violent attacks on civilians in Lebanon.

“We shall triumph, as we did in our conflict with Israel in 2006,” he concluded his video message.