Who is Lara Trump, US President-elect Donald Trump's new ‘right hand woman’ ?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaishnawi Sinha
Nov 06, 2024 11:20 PM IST

Lara Trump was standing beside Donald Trump as he delivered his victory speech, at a spot which is usually reserved for his daughter Ivanka.

Donald Trump on Wednesday clinched the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party. Even as the projections showed him as the winner, the 78-year-old Republican delivered his victory address to a crowd of supporters in Florida.

Lara Trump looks on during Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally (Reuters)(REUTERS)
Accompanied on stage by his wife Melania Trump on his left, the centre of attraction during Trump's victory speech was a woman in black standing on his right, a spot usually secured by his daughter Ivanka Trump.

The woman standing next to Donald Trump on stage is Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law and new ‘right hand woman’, as dubbed by various US media outlets.

Lana Trump, seen wearing a glittery black dress during the victory speech, is the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric.

Lara Trump has been a prominent part of Donald Trump's election campaign over the past year, delivering resounding speeches and standing right next to the President-elect on stage during massive rallies.

Who is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump is the wife of Donald Trump's third son Eric. The two met each other in 2008 and struck up a relationship, eventually getting married in 2014.

The two got married at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and have two children together.

Before stepping into the political arena, Lara was a journalist, working with Fox News. She soon parted ways with the network, and started working for her father-in-law's campaign when he announced his bid for re-election in 2022.

Currently, Lara has been appointed as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee. She also delivered the keynote address during the Republican National Convention (RNC), which played a pivotal role in Trump's presidential campaign.

Lara Trump has been an active part of Trump's outreach to female voters in the US, and took the lead during the “Women for Trump” rally, while both Ivanka and Melania remained absent.

Donald Trump is set to take oath as the President of the United States on January 20, 2025. He has a 75-day transition period to build out his team before Inauguration Day. One top item on the to-do list: filling around 4,000 government positions with political appointees, people who are specifically tapped for their jobs by Trump's team.

(With inputs from AP)

topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
