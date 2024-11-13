Lara Trump reveals why ‘very cool’ Barron deserves ‘serious credit’ for dad Donald's win as fans await his 1st interview

Lara Trump, who is now considered as President-elect Donald Trump's right-hand woman and the heir apparent to Ivanka Trump, discussed her half-brother-in-law, Barron Trump, in her latest interview. Her description of the 18-year-old son of future First Lady Melania was very fascinating. Lara Trump hailed Barron Trump as “very smart” and “very entertaining”, stating that he is after all the son of Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

During her appearance at the Autism Capital podcast, the wife of Eric Trump and co-chair of the Republican committee, gave some insights into Barron's demeanor and called him a “very cool” person. “He's like the sleeper. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight intentionally.”

While Barron's decision to avoid the spotlighthas baffled Trump supporters, he has been lauded for helping his father win the election by suggesting him about the latest trends and popular podcasts that draw attention of youngsters.

Barron's height takes centre stage during Lara interview

As Barron's height is one of the most trendy subject for his admirers, host Patrick stated, “It's very hard to do when you're 6'10, by the way. You kind of stick out.”

“It's a little hard, I know,” Lara quipped.

She went on to recall Trump's victory night when all the members of her family gathered on the stage, along with Melania and Barron. “And then I saw like a clip of all of us walking on the stage that night. I was like God! Barron makes us all look so little, which is okay with me because I am 5'11''. I don't mind taking a little bit off.”

Lara Trump reveals how Barron helped his dad

Revealing the campaign strategy and the time she spent with her father-in-law during the election campaigns, Barron's sister-in-law stated: “There have been many times I've been traveling during the campaign with my father-in-law in the car, going to places, and Barron would call, and he'll say, ‘Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes’.”

Hailing him as “very smart” and “very entertaining”, she said he is after all the son of Donald Trump, suggesting that the 18-year-old“deserves some serious credit for Trump's election win.” According to her, Barron will surely do some “really incredible things” in near future.

Fans await Barron's first interview with media

Meanwhile, several fans are expressing their enthusiasm on X as they wait for Barron to make his first public speaking debut in the wake of his dad's win. “When can we expect to hear Barron Trump speak?” one admirer asked.

In direct response to the comment, Autism Capital stated: “We think we're not pure enough as a nation to hear Barron's voice yet. It would be like seeing sunlight after living in a cave. It's too pure.”

Barron is currently studying business at New York University and is expected to stay in the White House occasionally. According to his father, the 18-year-old is the tallest member of the Trump family.