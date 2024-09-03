Lara Trump gets brutally roasted for her highly 'auto tuned' singing, ‘my ears are bleeding'

Lara Trump's cover Hero, paying tribute to emergency first responders, has been completely trashed by the internet within hours of release. Brutal social media users claimed she heavily auto tuned the entire the song. Lara Trump, and Florida-based singer Madeline Jaymes collaborated on the new single, “Hero,” paying tribute to emergency first responders.(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump collaborated with Florida-based singer Madeline Jaymes and the song's 3 minute clip went viral on Labor Day.

Democratic political strategist Rick Wilson described the highly auto tuned song as like “a wild hog and a sack of rusty cans being thrown into an industrial wood chipper.”

“If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation,” political commentator Travis Akers posted on X, formerly know as Twitter.

Watch Lara Trump song Hero

Now watch the song without the auto-tune

We picked some hilariously brutal social media comments on the song"

“Naaaahhhh, it's all in good fun. Comparing lara trump to any living life form is an insult to all living life forms. Btw, Charo is actually a really nice person. I have good friends who are good friends with her. Met her many years ago.”

"@LaraLeaTrump sweetie the voice is not there, your father in-law wouldn’t have the b**ls to play your song at his many rallies……ask him. A word of advice PLEASE don’t ever try this again, singing is not your forte. Jesus help us all!!!!"

“Her voice is horrible. She croaks like a frog 🐸 and looks like one with all the plastic she’s had done A plastic face is fake as her patriotism, because she certainly didn’t show any compassion towards these Jan 6 fallen heroes. She a a hypocrite as well as an all around fake”

"As a former music teacher, I can tell you this is pitch corrected all through, which means it must have sounded even worse to begin with," a user commented.

“Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention.”

“Why would anyone hang out on a fire escape in an evening gown?”

Who is Lara Trump?

Lara Lea Trump is Donald Trump's third son Eric Trump's wife and has been the co-chair of Republican National Committee since March 2024. She was also the producer and host of Trump Productions' Real News.

She started her career as a story coordinator and producer for the TV news magazine Inside Edition from 2012 to 2016 and later in 2021 joined Fox News as a contributor.

After playing a key role in Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 Lara is again at the forefront and recently announced a task force of over 100,000 poll watchers and 500 lawyers for the November elections monitoring.