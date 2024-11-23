Matt Gaetz reveals he will not rejoin Congress next year: ‘I’m still going to be in the fight’

Matt Gaetz, who withdrew as Donald Trump's attorney general pick Thursday, will not be rejoining Congress when it convenes next year. During his Friday appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, the former Florida representative said he would not be a part of the 119th Congress despite winning re-election earlier this month. FILE PHOTO: Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

“I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” the 42-year-old said in his first interview since withdrawing his name from consideration to be the president-elect's attorney general. However, Gaetz said that he is “still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch.”

Following Gaetz's withdrawal, several congressional leaders had been wondering if he would return to Congress. “There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation,” he said.

“I’m going to be fighting for President Trump. I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have,” Kirk went on, adding, “But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress." Gaetz then praised Trump's subsequent attorney general pick, Pam Bondi.

Calling her a “good friend,” the former Congressman said that Bondi “is going to be a phenomenal attorney general for Donald Trump. She has the legal acumen. She hates criminals. She is a bright legal mind and a fellow Floridian.”

“I am so excited about where this transition stands, and I know there are people disappointed that I won’t be the next attorney general, but you have to understand this is the political process, and sometimes the path you’re on is one that takes you to a different place, and it could be a glorious place,” Gaetz added.