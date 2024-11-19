Who is Sean Duffy? Trump picks former congressman and Fox News contributor to be secretary of transportation

Donald Trump has announced that he will nominate former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to be secretary of transportation. Duffy is a former prosecutor who represented the Badger State’s 7th District for more than eight years. He is a Fox News contributor and co-hosts the evening Fox Business Network program The Bottom Line. Rachel Campos-Duffy, his wife, co-hosts Fox & Friends Weekend. Who is Sean Duffy? Trump picks Fox News contributor as transportation secretary (REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo)(Reuters)

Duffy is known for having been critical of current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, including for the airline travel chaos that took place in 2022, under his watch. “Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota History,” Trump said in a statement, which was an apparent reference to the St. Croix Crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“The husband of a wonderful woman, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a STAR on Fox News, and the father of nine incredible children, Sean knows how important it is for families to be able to travel safely, and with peace of mind,” the president elect added.

Fox News praised Duffy after the announcement, saying he “provided valuable insights and analysis” to the channel during his tenure. “As Duffy departs FOX News Media effective today, we wish him the best of luck in his return to Washington. Moving forward, ‘The Bottom Line’ will continue with Dagen McDowell joined by rotating co-hosts,” a spokesperson from the network told New York Post.

Who is Sean Duffy?

Duffy’s tenure in Congress ended in 2019 when he decided to step down to care for his newborn daughter, who suffered from a heart defect. Duffy has nine children.

If he wins confirmation, Duffy will be responsible for overseeing a department that has more than 55,000 employees and is required to shepherd the nation’s rail, transit and other infrastructure. The Department of Transportation reportedly has a budget of roughly $110 billion. Should he win confirmation, Duffy would inherit additional funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress.