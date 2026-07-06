Abdul El-Sayed reacts to McMorrow's Senate exit, blasts 'party insiders': 'It’s everything we're standing against'

Just four weeks before Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, state senator Mallory McMorrow announced that she is suspending her campaign for the open U.S. Senate seat. Soon after her announcement on X, fellow Democratic candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed responded with a message that both praised McMorrow’s campaign and sharpened his criticism of what he described as establishment politics. While acknowledging that the two candidates have policy differences, El-Sayed said he respected McMorrow’s willingness to challenge the political system and invited her supporters to join his campaign. Abdul El-Sayed reacts to McMorrow’s Senate exit, targets ‘party insiders’ (Credit: Abdul El-Sayed/Instagram, Mallory McMorrow/Instagram)

Mallory McMorrow suspends Senate campaign McMorrow shared the news in a video posted on X on July 5. She thanked volunteers, donors, campaign staff, and her family for supporting her Senate bid, which she said was built without corporate PAC money.

The Michigan state senator made it clear that suspending her campaign does not mean stepping away from politics. Looking back on her political journey, she spoke about entering public life after the 2016 election and highlighted several achievements Democrats secured after winning control of the Michigan Senate, including repealing the state’s abortion ban, raising wages, expanding voting rights, and providing free school meals.

McMorrow also pledged to support whoever wins the Democratic primary on August 4. She did not endorse any specific candidate, including El-Sayed or Representative Haley Stevens.

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Abdul El-Sayed responds to McMorrow Responding directly to McMorrow’s post, El-Sayed thanked her for challenging what he called a political system that works against many people.

“Throughout this campaign, you showed what it looks like to fight back against a politics that rigs the system against too many of us. While we have policy disagreements, I never questioned whether you would fight for a better America for my daughters and yours,” El-Sayed wrote.