Hawaii under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake: First wave could hit by Tuesday evening

Hawaii is under a tsunami watch after a powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The watch was issued at 1:33 p.m. HST on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was shallow, occurring at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles). Hawaii is under a tsunami watch. (Unsplash)

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, “Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

“If tsunami waves impact Hawaii, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is: 7:17 p.m. HST, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaii has passed.”

Tsunami warning for parts of Alaska

A tsunami warning has also been issued for parts of Alaska. The warning covers the Aleutian Islands, from Samalga Pass (30 miles southwest of Nikolski) to Attu, including the Pribilof Islands.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for:

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, along the Pacific coast from Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass (80 miles northeast of Unalaska)

Aleutian Islands, from Unimak Pass to Samalga Pass

US states under tsunami watch

Several US states, including California, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska, are under a tsunami watch.

Tsunami advisory for Japan

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has also issued a tsunami advisory for parts of the country's Pacific coast, warning of possible waves up to 1 meter (about 3 feet). The earthquake’s epicenter was approximately 250 kilometers (160 miles) from Hokkaido and was only weakly felt, according to Japan’s NHK television.