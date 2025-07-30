'Tsunami has been confirmed’: NWS issues urgent warning after powerful Russia earthquake
The NWS has issued an urgent warning after a strong earthquake rocked Russia, saying, “A tsunami has been confirmed and some impacts are expected.”
The NWS also shared a list of places the tsunami warning is in effect for, explaining that a tsunami warning and a tsunami watch are in effect, and a tsunami advisory that was previously shared remains in effect.
A tsunami warning is in effect for:
- Aleutian Islands, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands.
A tsunami advisory is in effect for:
- South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Chignik Bay, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)
- Aleutian Islands, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski)
A tsunami watch is in effect for:
- California, The coast from The Cal./Mexico Border to The Oregon/Cal. Border including San Francisco Bay
- Oregon, The coast from The Oregon/Cal. Border to The Oregon/Wash. Border including the Columbia River estuary coast
- Washington, Outer coast from the Oregon/Washington border to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast
- British Columbia, The north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the Juan de Fuca Strait coast
- Southeast Alaska, The inner and outer coast from The BC/Alaska Border to Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat)
- South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) to Chignik Bay, Alaska
Russia rocked by an earthquake
A 8.7 magnitude earthquake hit Russia’s remote eastern coast Wednesday, July 30. The earthquake struck about 85 miles (136 kilometers) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia at a depth of 19 kilometers, according to the USGS.
Meanwhile, a tsunami threat was also declared in Russia’s Kamchatka’s Peninsula, according to local governor Vladimir Solodov. Solodov advised people to stay clear of coastlines. Authorities said that a tsunami wave 3-4 meters high has been recorded in the Yelizovo District of Kamchatka.