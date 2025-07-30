The NWS has issued an urgent warning after a strong earthquake rocked Russia. “A tsunami has been confirmed and some impacts are expected,” the warning reads. 'Tsunami has been confirmed’: NWS issues urgent warning after powerful Russia earthquake (Unsplash - representational image)

The NWS also shared a list of places the tsunami warning is in effect for, explaining that a tsunami warning and a tsunami watch are in effect, and a tsunami advisory that was previously shared remains in effect.

A tsunami warning is in effect for:

Aleutian Islands, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for:

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Chignik Bay, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)

Aleutian Islands, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski)

A tsunami watch is in effect for:

California, The coast from The Cal./Mexico Border to The Oregon/Cal. Border including San Francisco Bay

Oregon, The coast from The Oregon/Cal. Border to The Oregon/Wash. Border including the Columbia River estuary coast

Washington, Outer coast from the Oregon/Washington border to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast

British Columbia, The north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the Juan de Fuca Strait coast

Southeast Alaska, The inner and outer coast from The BC/Alaska Border to Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat)

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) to Chignik Bay, Alaska

Russia rocked by an earthquake

A 8.7 magnitude earthquake hit Russia’s remote eastern coast Wednesday, July 30. The earthquake struck about 85 miles (136 kilometers) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia at a depth of 19 kilometers, according to the USGS.

Meanwhile, a tsunami threat was also declared in Russia’s Kamchatka’s Peninsula, according to local governor Vladimir Solodov. Solodov advised people to stay clear of coastlines. Authorities said that a tsunami wave 3-4 meters high has been recorded in the Yelizovo District of Kamchatka.