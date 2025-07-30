Kamchatka earthquake: Hawaii under Tsunami watch as quake hits Russia's Pacific coast

A magnitude 8.7 earthquake hit the Pacific coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula on Tuesday, the USGS said. It sparked a Tsunami watch for Hawaii on Tuesday as well as a tsunami alert for Russia's far east coast, as per the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami watch for the entire state of Hawaii. As per the USGS, the quake was strong and shallow enough to cause tsunami.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 133 km southeast of Petropavlovsk‑Kamchatsky, in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, at a depth of 74 km, the USGS said.

Additionally, the tsunami watch also covers regions in Japan, Guam, Rota, Tinian, Saipan, and other nearby islands, as per NWS.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, “Investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii. If tsunami waves impact Hawaii, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 7:17 p.m. HST, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.”

Multiple US States Along Pacific Coast Under Tsunami Watch

The NWS has issued a warning for the following areas:

Tsunami Advisory:

South Alaska and Alaska Peninsula – Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass

Aleutian Islands – Unimak Pass to Samalga Pass

Tsunami Watch:

California – Coast from Mexico border to Oregon border, incl. San Francisco Bay

Oregon – Coast from California border to Washington border, incl. Columbia River estuary

Washington – Outer coast to Slip Point, incl. Columbia River estuary and Juan de Fuca Strait

British Columbia – North coast, Haida Gwaii, Vancouver Island, Juan de Fuca Strait

Southeast Alaska – BC border to Cape Fairweather

South Alaska and Alaska Peninsula – Cape Fairweather to Chignik Bay