Tsunami threat after Russia quake: Full list of countries and islands at risk
Several countries are under tsunami threat after a powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Tsunami waves have already reached parts of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.
Here is the complete list of countries and islands where tsunami waves could strike, as per US tsunami warning system.
Tsunami Waves Over 3 Meters Possible:
Ecuador
Russia
Northwestern Hawaiian Islands
Tsunami Waves Between 1 to 3 Meters Possible:
Chile
Costa Rica
French Polynesia
Guam
Hawaii
Japan
Jarvis Island
Johnston Atoll
Kiribati
Midway Island
Palmyra Island
Peru
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Tsunami Waves Between 0.3 to 1 Meter Possible:
Antarctica
Australia
Chuuk
Colombia
Cook Islands
El Salvador
Fiji
Guatemala
Howland and Baker Islands
Indonesia
Kermadec Islands
Kosrae
Marshall Islands
Mexico
Nauru
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niue
Northern Mariana Islands
Palau
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Pitcairn Islands
Pohnpei
Taiwan
Tokelau
Tonga
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Wake Island
Wallis and Futuna
American Samoa
Yap
Tsunami Waves Less Than 0.3 Meters Possible:
Brunei
China
North Korea (DPRK)
Malaysia
South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Vietnam
New Zealand issues warning for strong and unsual currents
New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a warning for strong and unpredictable sea currents and surges along the coast.
“Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore,” NEMA said. “People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.”