Tsunami threat after Russia quake: Full list of countries and islands at risk

Several countries are under tsunami threat after a powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Tsunami waves have already reached parts of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. Several countries are under tsunami threat after Russia earthquake. (UnSplash)

Here is the complete list of countries and islands where tsunami waves could strike, as per US tsunami warning system.

Tsunami Waves Over 3 Meters Possible:

Ecuador

Russia

Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

Tsunami Waves Between 1 to 3 Meters Possible:

Chile

Costa Rica

French Polynesia

Guam

Hawaii

Japan

Jarvis Island

Johnston Atoll

Kiribati

Midway Island

Palmyra Island

Peru

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tsunami Waves Between 0.3 to 1 Meter Possible:

Antarctica

Australia

Chuuk

Colombia

Cook Islands

El Salvador

Fiji

Guatemala

Howland and Baker Islands

Indonesia

Kermadec Islands

Kosrae

Marshall Islands

Mexico

Nauru

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niue

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Pitcairn Islands

Pohnpei

Taiwan

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Wake Island

Wallis and Futuna

American Samoa

Yap

Tsunami Waves Less Than 0.3 Meters Possible:

Brunei

China

North Korea (DPRK)

Malaysia

South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Vietnam

New Zealand issues warning for strong and unsual currents

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a warning for strong and unpredictable sea currents and surges along the coast.

“Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore,” NEMA said. “People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.”