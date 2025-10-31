Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
Nita Ambani stuns as Audrey Hepburn for Halloween, internet loves the look

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 09:37 pm IST

Nita Ambani attended a Halloween bash as Audrey Hepburn.

The spirit of Halloween arrived in Mumbai with full glamour as Nita Ambani and a line up of Bollywood celebrities embraced the spooky season with elaborate costumes and high energy celebrations. A video shared by Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, on his Instagram account has set social media buzzing. The clip features Nita Ambani and several well known Bollywood figures sporting striking transformations for the festive occasion.

Nita Ambani dressed as Audrey Hepburn for a star studded Halloween celebration.(Instagram/orry)
A star studded costume showcase

The video shows Nita Ambani dressed as British actress Audrey Hepburn. Alia Bhatt appears as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. Deepika Padukone channels Lady Singham with commanding confidence, while Ranveer Singh brings his trademark energy in a Spider Man costume.

Orry adds humour to the line up by dressing as Sebastian from The Little Mermaid. Janhvi Kapoor steps into the role of Angela de Marco, and Arjun Kapoor transforms into The Terminator. The video also features several other Bollywood stars who joined the Halloween party in equally eye catching and creatively detailed outfits.

The clip is shared with the caption: "Pick a winner".

Take a look here at the clip:

Within just one hour of posting, the video amassed more than four lakh views and sparked lively conversations among fans.

Internet reacts with excitement

Social media users quickly took to the comments section, praising the looks and sharing their amusement. One fan wrote, “Nita Maam ! Who else?”. Another user reacted with excitement, stating, "Deepika as Lady Singham is everything, powerful and stunning". A third admirer commented, "Orry never disappoints, Sebastian is iconic". Someone else added, Nita ma'am for the win". Another fan said, "Ranveer as Spider Man is peak Ranveer energy". Yet another viewer remarked, "One and only one Orry". One more user wrote, "Alia Bhatt as Lara Croft is perfection, she owns the look".

