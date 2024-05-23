With the summer season fast approaching, many tend to overlook the importance of eye care, particularly those with existing eye conditions however, the rising temperatures can pose significant risks to eye health, leading to discomfort and potentially serious complications if neglected. According to the World Health Organization, there are 15 million people in the world who are blind from cataracts and for up to 10% of these individuals, the cause of their condition may have been exposure to ultraviolet radiation. Blindness prevention: 6 sun protection tips for eyes in summers for eye patients (Image by marymarkevich on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shefali Mazumdar, Associate Professor, Cornea and Ocular Surface Consultant - Department of Ophthalmology at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra explored the impact of summer heat on the eyes and provided crucial tips for protecting vision, especially for individuals dealing with eye ailments.

She highlighted the eye issues frequently encountered during the summer season -

Dry Eyes: Hot and dry weather can lead to increased evaporation of tears, resulting in dry eyes and discomfort. Sunburn of the Cornea (Photokeratitis): Excessive exposure to UV radiation from sunlight, especially during outdoor activities, can cause sunburn on the cornea, leading to pain, redness and sensitivity to light. Allergic Conjunctivitis: Pollen, dust, and other allergens are more prevalent during the summer months, triggering allergic reactions in the eyes, such as itching, redness and watering. Increased Risk of Cataracts and Macular Degeneration: Prolonged exposure to UV rays without adequate protection can contribute to the development of cataracts and macular degeneration, leading to vision loss over time. Contact Lens-Related Issues: Heat and humidity can affect the comfort and fit of contact lenses, increasing the risk of dryness, irritation, and bacterial infections.

Shielding the Eyes from Summer Sun: Essential Protection Tips

Dr Shefali Mazumdar assured that individuals can ensure their eyes remain safe and comfortable under the blazing summer sun by adopting the following protective measures -

Sunglass Selection: Sunglasses serve as both a fashion accessory and a protective measure for the eyes. Opt for sunglasses that offer complete UVA and UVB protection and ensure they cover the entire eye area. Seeking Shade: When outdoors during peak sunlight hours, individuals should seek shade whenever possible to minimize direct exposure to harmful UV rays and reduce the risk of vision-related issues. Managing Dry Eyes: Dry eye syndrome can exacerbate in the summer due to harsh winds and high temperatures. Wearing sunglasses with full coverage and using lubricating eye drops can alleviate discomfort and prevent potential vision loss. Hydration: Adequate hydration is crucial for overall health, including eye health. Individuals should drink plenty of water and consume hydrating fruits to prevent dehydration and address eye-related concerns during the summer season. Healthy Diet: Maintaining a nutritious diet can support eye health and provide a natural defense. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as walnuts and salmon, are beneficial for the eyes. Additionally, incorporating ample green vegetables into one's meals promotes optimal eye health. Limiting Screen Time: One can limit screen time by implementing breaks throughout the day and setting time limits for electronic device usage. Additionally, using blue light filters on screens and adjusting screen brightness can help reduce eye strain and discomfort.

By adhering to the provided guidelines, individuals can safeguard their eyes from the intense summer sunlight and it is imperative not to overlook eye health during this season. Should any discomfort or vision issues arise, seeking professional care at an eye-care center for a thorough examination is highly recommended.