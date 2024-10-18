From screens to smog: Why Bengaluru’s dry eye syndrome cases are skyrocketing | Report

Bengaluru is witnessing an alarming increase in cases of dry eye syndrome, a condition that has been affecting both children and adults. Doctors in the city have noted a sharp rise in the number of patients over the past few years, with lifestyle factors like excessive screen time, prolonged exposure to air conditioning, and deteriorating air quality being major contributors, according to The Times of India. Doctors warn of long-term damage if untreated and stress the importance of preventive care.(Shutterstock)

Dr Sampath Kumar, a paediatrician at Kinder Hospitals, spoke to the publication about the issue and said the number of children diagnosed with dry eyes has seen a dramatic increase. There were only two to three cases a month ten years ago. By 2019, that number rose to five, and now, in 2024, doctors are seeing 10-12 cases monthly, he said, describing the situation as concerning.

The shift towards more screen-based activities, combined with staying indoors in air-conditioned spaces, has been a significant factor. The pandemic, which forced many children into digital learning, only worsened the trend, the report noted. Alongside this, Bengaluru’s air quality has been steadily declining, with pollutants in the atmosphere aggravating the symptoms of dry eye syndrome.

Another doctor, Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, a consultant paediatrician at Fortis Hospital, also noticed a sharp uptick in cases, saying that he would see one to two dry eye cases in children per week in the past. Now, that has jumped to five to eight cases. The increase in allergies due to pollution, combined with long hours of screen time, dehydration, and poor sleep patterns are major causes, he explained, as quoted in the publication.

Dry eye syndrome isn't just affecting kids. Adults, especially those between the ages of 20 to 40, are also reporting a surge in symptoms. Dr ML Sujatha, a cataract and cornea surgeon at Sparsh Hospital, reportedly stated that dry eye cases have increased by 20-30 per cent in Bengaluru over the past year. Apart from increased usage of digital appliances, older adults, especially women, face risks due to underlying health conditions like diabetes or hormonal changes, she said.

How can one prevent dry eye syndrome?

Doctors recommend limiting screen time and adhering to the ‘20-20-20’ rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Regular breaks from screens, proper hydration, and ensuring enough sleep are also vital in reducing the risk, the report added.

One can further maintain eye health by blinking frequently, using air purifiers in indoor spaces to reduce pollutants, and ensuring a diet rich in nutrients that support eye health. If you experience persistent dryness, redness, or discomfort in your eyes, it’s important to consult an eye specialist to get to the root cause, doctors said.