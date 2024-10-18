The internet demands better work gear for Bengaluru civic workers amid rain after viral video

Bengaluru, often lauded as India's Silicon Valley, is grappling with a weather-induced crisis as relentless downpours over the past few days have turned several streets into mini-rivers, plunging the city into a state of chaos. The continuous rains have overwhelmed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's municipal body, which is now scrambling to clear waterlogged roads and clogged drains. With traffic snarls and submerged roads becoming a common sight, daily commuters face increasing hardships, and the city's infrastructure is showing signs of strain. The footage shows two BBMP workers standing in knee-deep water, and attempting to unclog a drain with their bare hands, without any protective gear.(X/blrcitytraffic)

Amidst this rain-soaked crisis, a video shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on the social media platform X has caught the attention of many. The footage shows two BBMP workers standing in knee-deep water at the Bellandur up ramp, near the Microsoft office. They are seen attempting to unclog a drain with their bare hands, seemingly without any protective gear.

As the video made rounds, it ignited a wave of concern from social media users, many of whom voiced their dismay over the apparent lack of basic safety measures for workers engaged in such hazardous tasks. Numerous comments flooded in, calling for better equipment and more protective gear, including shoes, gloves, helmets, and rain jackets.

One user, @bykarthikreddy, reposted the video and wrote, “Civic workers need shoes, torch, jacket and a helmet. These are basic things for their safety. They aren't going to stadium to play cricket that you hand them over a t-shirt @BBMPCOMM @DKShivakumar.”

His post garnered support from other social media users, with many echoing the sentiment that the workers deserve better, not just in terms of pay but also in terms of the gear required to protect them from the elements and potential hazards.

“Yes, Glass pieces may harm the legs and hands badly,” a user replied.

“Risk of leptospirosis,” another user, a doctor by profession, wrote.

“Shame that they are not provided with equipments like shovels, pans wheel barrows etc. they are forced to use their barehands,” yet another comment said.