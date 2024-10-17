Commuters face severe shortage of cabs, autos in Bengaluru amid heavy rain: Report

Bengaluru's transportation system took a hit on Wednesday, as the city continued to feel the effects of heavy rain from the previous day. Commuters reported a severe shortage of auto-rickshaws and cabs on ride-hailing apps, leaving many stranded as they tried to make their way across the city, the Deccan Herald reported. Many auto-rickshaw drivers spoke to the publication and explained that they avoid operating during heavy rain, citing safety concerns over hidden potholes and flooded roads. (PTI)

While buses and the metro remained operational, the surge in demand combined with persistent rain caused delays and overcrowding. Bus traffic controllers mentioned that a significant number of people were returning to Bengaluru after the Dasara holidays, with fewer heading out of the city. They expect an even greater influx after the long weekend, a traffic controller said, according to the report.

However, for those relying on taxis, the situation was less than ideal. Passengers arriving at the Cantonment Railway Station and Shantinagar bus stand complained that cabs were either unavailable or charging almost double the usual fare for short trips. With ride-hailing services overwhelmed, many opted to stay home to avoid the commute altogether.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru weather update: Rainfall eases, but forecasts predict more rain until October 20 - Report

Commuters who braved the weather by taking public transport faced further frustrations due to heavy traffic and waterlogged streets. Prolonged delays were reported across various routes, further exacerbating the challenge of getting to work or home.

Many auto-rickshaw drivers spoke to the publication and explained that they avoid operating during heavy rain, citing safety concerns over hidden potholes and flooded roads.

With demand for rides sharply increasing, Tanveer Pasha from the Ola-Uber Drivers and Owners Association noted that even people who typically walk short distances or use bike taxis were now opting for autos and cabs, adding to the already high demand, the report stated.