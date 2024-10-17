Bengaluru weather update: Rainfall eases, but forecasts predict more rain until October 20 - Report

Bengaluru woke up to another damp and cloudy morning on Thursday as the northeast monsoon continued to make its presence felt over the city. However, the intensity of the rain had noticeably eased compared to the previous day’s torrential downpour, providing some temporary relief to residents and commuters. Areas like Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka, Sri Sai Layout in Horamavu, and the neighborhoods around Bellandur Lake were grappling with lingering flooding issues. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)

Despite this, the aftermath of Tuesday and Wednesday's heavy rainfall still weighed heavily on parts of the city. Areas like Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka, Sri Sai Layout in Horamavu, and the neighborhoods around Bellandur Lake were grappling with lingering flooding issues. The impact of the severe weather was evident as streets remained waterlogged, and local residents reported difficulties in daily activities.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru city recorded 6.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, significantly less than the 66.1 mm that fell in the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am the same day, The Hindu reported. Similarly, HAL Airport received 5.1 mm of rain, while the Kempegowda International Airport station measured 5.6 mm during the same period.

The previous day, however, had seen much heavier showers, with HAL Airport receiving 89.3 mm of rain and Kempegowda International Airport recording 9.7 mm, as the city was lashed by a more intense monsoon spell, the report added.

Weather outlook: More rain expected in the coming days

Bengaluru and surrounding regions can expect more moderate rainfall over the next few days, fresh forecasts indicated. This is because the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, located about 320 km southeast of Chennai, is likely to move west-northwestwards and make landfall near the Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coastline, somewhere between Puducherry and Nellore, early on October 17, the publication noted.

A scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) spoke to the publication and confirmed the same. Coastal Karnataka, as well as the north and south interiors of the state, are likely to experience widespread showers on October 17. The intensity will gradually decrease thereafter, but rainfall activity will persist across the state through October 20, the scientist said.

For Bengaluru, moderate rainfall is anticipated on October 17, although temperatures are expected to remain cool. On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 22.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.6 degrees Celsius, with similar temperatures expected over the next 24 hours. The forecast predicts a high of around 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degrees Celsius for Thursday, the report said.