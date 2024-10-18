‘Heavy rain, sparking wire and over-priced auto ride’: Bengaluru man shares his harrowing experience in city

A Bengaluru man shared his harrowing experience during the recent massive rains and said that he has not seen anything like this in the last five years of his time in the city. The man wrote a long post in Grapevine, a social media platform to express views anonymously. Bengaluru man shares his harrowing experience in city (AFP)

In the long post, the man said, “I have lived in Bengaluru for five years, but I have not seen anything like this. The rain has been relentless since morning. As I left home, the rain was heavy but manageable. When I reached the Sony signal, it started raining heavily. The roads are terrible, and the traffic is not just moving.”

He then said that a sparking electric wire had fallen just 10 meters away from him, which scared him the most. “The worst part is my scooter was stalled and at 80 feet. When I locked it and parked it aside, I saw an electric cable fall on the ground and it started sparking just 10 meters away from me. I got scared and started pushing my scooter to my friend’s nearby place. Once I reached there, I ordered an Ola auto<” he added further.

The man also said that he then had to argue with the auto driver as he hiked the fare on the spot. He said, “The worst thing is it costs me ₹500 to travel 6 km and driver hiked up the price when he reached. He also threatened to cancel my ride if I did not pay the demanded price. I am shaking while writing this post.”

The post got widely shared and people expressed their concern towards the civic apathy and mobility problems in the tech capital. The recent rains in Bengaluru once again exposed the infrastructure issues in the city as showers brought city to its knees.