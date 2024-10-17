Bengaluru rain: Normalcy slowly restores at submerged Manyata Tech Park as water being pumped out

A day after rain created havoc in Bengaluru’s Manyata Tech Park and flooded the 300-acre campus, normalcy is slowly restoring at the campus. The management of the tech park has pumped out the rainwater from the campus and the water-logged roads are now cleared. The Embassy group that operates Manyata Tech Park said in a statement that comprehensive flood risk management has been done to keep the tech park running. (X/Embassy REIT)

The Embassy group that operates Manyata Tech Park said in a statement that comprehensive flood risk management has been done to keep the tech park running. The statement from the real estate giant read, “Over the years, we've made substantial investments in building #EmbassyManyata’s infrastructure, incorporating comprehensive flood risk management measures based on expert assessments. These efforts have significantly strengthened our ability to manage such events.”

The group also claimed that the flood water was cleared within 2 to 4 hours of waterlogging. “Through the development of a new culvert, annual desilting & raising the nallah embankment, strategic positioning of external stormwater sumps & deployment of high-capacity dewatering systems that cleared road within 2-4 hrs, our on-ground teams ensured business continuity,” the statement further read.

Meanwhile, many companies that have offices in Manyata Tech Park announced work from home for the employees for a few days to avoid any kind of mishaps while commuting to work. The Karnataka government has already advised the IT companies on Tuesday to allow employees to work from home on Wednesday, and a few companies extended it for another day.

Bengaluru saw a massive rain and Tuesday and Wednesday and Yelahanka Zone experienced the heaviest rainfall in the city on Tuesday. The Chowdeswari Nagar recorded 73.5 mm and the Jakkur area received 65.5 mm of rainfall.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said its disaster management team has addressed flooding issues in 102 homes. According to the BBMP, water had flooded 142 residences, and 39 trees fell. The BBMP has removed 26 of these fallen trees, while flooding was recorded in 52 areas throughout the city.