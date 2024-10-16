Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar launches Cauvery Phase 5 Water project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday launched the highly anticipated Cauvery Phase 5 Water project for resolving Karnataka's water crisis. The Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project is among the largest of its kind in India, designed to supply water to approximately 5 million people in Bengaluru.

Also Read - Bengaluru weather: City likely to see heavy rains till October 17, predicts IMD

Speaking to ANI, he said "One-third of Bengaluru will get water. There will be no problem for the next 10 years. Water will be covered for 50 lakh population. About ₹5000 crores have been spent... Whatever I promised I have delivered to the people of Bengaluru. I would like to congratulate the people of Bengaluru..."

"To provide abundant water to 110 villages under the BBMP, Cauvery Phase 5 drinking water project is being launched today at Torekadanahalli in Malavalli taluk, I appeal to all the people of the country to come in large numbers to witness these extraordinary moments," he further said.

Also Read - Bengaluru schools and colleges to remain closed today amid heavy rain across city

The Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project is among the largest of its kind in India, designed to supply water to approximately 5 million people in Bengaluru. This monumental project includes the construction of India's largest water treatment plant, with a capacity of 775 MLD. The project is further supported by a cutting-edge flood control system to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Three advanced booster pumping stations have been constructed at TK Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni, allowing water to be pumped to an elevation of 450 meters - roughly the height of a 50-story building through steel pipes ranging from 500mm to 2200mm in diameter. These pipes cover a distance of approximately 110 kilometers to deliver water to Bengaluru. The project required the use of 145,000 metric tonnes of steel and 2.4 crore man-hours to complete, making it a feat of modern engineering.

The water conveyed through the Cauvery Phase 5 project will be distributed across Bengaluru's suburbs via a steel trunk main pipeline, reaching reservoirs in Gottigere, Doddakanahalli, Lingadhiranahalli, SMV 6th Block, Kadugodi, and Chokkanahalli. From these reservoirs, water will flow to areas in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru South, Batarayanpur, T. Dasarahalli, Mahadevpura, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Bommanahalli, ensuring water reaches every household in the identified areas.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister lashed out at the Opposition parties for shaming Bengaluru for the waterlogging due to rain fury.

"It is not possible to control nature. The government is doing the best it can to manage rain havoc. The Opposition parties must stop tarnishing the image of Bengaluru. I will hold another round of meeting with the officials of BBMP, Police department and Fire department to take stock of the situation, once I return from the inauguration of Cauvery 5th stage project" he said.

On the question of posts from Opposition leaders on Bengaluru rains, he said, “Can we tell nature to stop the rains. These are unexpected rains due to cyclones. The government and the people of Bengaluru are capable of handling it.”